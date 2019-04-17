Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule release rumors and leaks

The NFL schedule for 2019 will be released later tonight, with televised specials on ESPN and NFL Network at 8pm ET. While we will breakdown the schedule once it is officially known, we will also keep up with all of the rumors and leaks of the schedule throughout the day.

According to The Athletic’s New England Patriots beat reporter Jeff Howe, the Dolphins will be visiting the Patriots in Week 17 to end the season. Howe also reports the Dolphins will host the Patriots in Week 2. That would put the homefield advantage in play for both teams, with the Patriots dealing with the Miami head in early September, then the Dolphins facing the cold and (likely) snow of New England in December.

Another AFC East division rival, the New York Jets will visit Miami in Week 9, then host the Dolphins in Week 14, according to New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta (via Joe Schad).

Update (12:52pm): The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad adds the Dolphins will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Update (12:57pm): Safid Deen from the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the Dolphins will visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

Update (1:12pm): Back in February, there was a rumor that the Dolphins would play at the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. If that rumors becomes true, that game would be Week 13 and - if other leaks/rumors are correct - would put the Dolphins on the road to visit the Cowboys four days after being on the road to play the Browns. Not idea. It would also mean the Dolphins were on the road for three straight games, at the Browns, at the Cowboys, and at the Jets.

Rumored Schedule

Week 1 (Sep. 8) - vs. Ravens

Week 2 (Sep. 15) - vs. Patriots

Week 3 (Sep. 22)

Week 4 (Sep. 29)

Week 5 (Oct. 6)

Week 6 (Oct. 13)

Week 7 (Oct. 20)

Week 8 (Oct. 27)

Week 9 (Nov. 3) - vs. Jets

Week 10 (Nov. 10)

Week 11 (Nov. 17)

Week 12 (Nov. 24) - @ Browns

Week 13 (Dec. 1) - ?? Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) at Dallas ??

Week 14 (Dec. 8) - @ Jets

Week 15 (Dec. 15) -

Week 16 (Dec. 22)

Week 17 (Dec. 29) - @ Patriots

Note: All dates are the Sunday of that week. If a Thursday, Saturday, or Monday game is schedule, the date will adjust to coincide with that game.

Dolphins Regular Season Opponents 2019

The NFL schedule is built based on a rotation of opposing divisions. Each team will face the other three teams in a home-and-home series for each every season. Then the division will face one division from within their conference each season, and one division from the other conference. Finally, the last two games to make up the 16 game schedule will be teams from the two divisions within the same conference that finished in the same relative position in their division standings as the team being scheduled.

In other words, the Dolphins will face the AFC East rivals (Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets) twice this season - and every season - once in Miami and once on the road. Then the AFC East will face all of the teams from the AFC North (Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers) and the NFC East (Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins). The final two opponents for Miami will be the teams from the AFC South (Indianapolis Colts) and AFC West (Los Angeles Chargers) who finished second in their divisions, as Miami did in the AFC East last year.

Here is how the home and away schedule will break down for the Dolphins:

Home

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

Away

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule 2019

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 8-12)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

August 22, 8pm ET

National Television Broadcast: FOX

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 29-30)

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints