Dolphins 2019 schedule release leaks and updates

Earlier today, I wished everyone a Happy NFL Schedule release day. And although the NFL Network plans to have a special broadcast at 8 PM EST tonight, it was inevitable that the schedule would start to leak sooner rather than later.

And that’s exactly what has happened.

Granted, nothing is official until it’s official. But a lot of credible sources are starting to break the news.

Here is what we know about the Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Miami Dolphins will open the 2019 season at home vs the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami Dolphins will open the 2019 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens, per source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 17, 2019

After hosting the Ravens in week 1, the Dolphins welcome New England to South Florida. The last time the Dolphins played the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski didn’t have the angle and Kenyan Drake scored in what will forever be remembered as the #MiamiMiracle.

Patriots are diving into the AFC East in September:



Week 1: vs. Steelers (SNF)

Week 2: @ Dolphins

Week 3: vs. Jets

Week 4: @ Bills — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 17, 2019

Midway through the season, the Miami Dolphins will host the New York Jets in Adam Gase’s homecoming. And in Week 14 the Dolphins will travel to Met Life to take on the high-octane Jets.

Dolphins host Jets Week 9, visit Jets Week 14. https://t.co/h79fH7aA66 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 17, 2019

The Dolphins will visit Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr, and Jarvis Landry in Week 12.

The #Dolphins will visit Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 on Nov. 24. That's before Thanksgiving, per source. — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) April 17, 2019

And the Giants in Week 15.

In week 17, the Dolphins travel to Foxborough to take on their arch nemesis the New England Patriots.

The Patriots close the regular season with back-to-back home games for the third consecutive year — hosting the Bills and Dolphins. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 17, 2019

Official 2019 NFL Schedule

Week 1 - vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 - vs. New England Patriots

Week 3 -

Week 4 -

Week 5 -

Week 6 -

Week 7 -

Week 8 -

Week 9 - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 -

Week 11 -

Week 12 - vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 13 -

Week 14 - at New York Jets

Week 15 - vs New York Giants

Week 16 -

Week 17 - at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins 2019 Opponents

HOME: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

AWAY: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins 2019 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Week 2 - Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Week 4 - Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest news and rumors regarding the Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule.