Dolphins 2019 schedule release leaks and updates

Earlier today, I wished everyone a Happy NFL Schedule release day. And although the NFL Network plans to have a special broadcast at 8 PM EST tonight, it was inevitable that the schedule would start to leak sooner rather than later.
And that’s exactly what has happened.
Granted, nothing is official until it’s official. But a lot of credible sources are starting to break the news.
Here is what we know about the Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule.
According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Miami Dolphins will open the 2019 season at home vs the Baltimore Ravens.
Miami Dolphins will open the 2019 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens, per source— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 17, 2019
After hosting the Ravens in week 1, the Dolphins welcome New England to South Florida. The last time the Dolphins played the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski didn’t have the angle and Kenyan Drake scored in what will forever be remembered as the #MiamiMiracle.
Patriots are diving into the AFC East in September:— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 17, 2019
Week 1: vs. Steelers (SNF)
Week 2: @ Dolphins
Week 3: vs. Jets
Week 4: @ Bills
Midway through the season, the Miami Dolphins will host the New York Jets in Adam Gase’s homecoming. And in Week 14 the Dolphins will travel to Met Life to take on the high-octane Jets.
Dolphins host Jets Week 9, visit Jets Week 14. https://t.co/h79fH7aA66— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 17, 2019
The Dolphins will visit Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr, and Jarvis Landry in Week 12.
The #Dolphins will visit Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 on Nov. 24. That's before Thanksgiving, per source.— Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) April 17, 2019
And the Giants in Week 15.
#Giants 2019 Regular Season Schedule pic.twitter.com/Tb8CHGRTCD— John Fennelly (@John_Fennelly) April 17, 2019
In week 17, the Dolphins travel to Foxborough to take on their arch nemesis the New England Patriots.
The Patriots close the regular season with back-to-back home games for the third consecutive year — hosting the Bills and Dolphins.— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 17, 2019
Official 2019 NFL Schedule
Week 1 - vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 - vs. New England Patriots
Week 3 -
Week 4 -
Week 5 -
Week 6 -
Week 7 -
Week 8 -
Week 9 - vs. New York Jets
Week 10 -
Week 11 -
Week 12 - vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 13 -
Week 14 - at New York Jets
Week 15 - vs New York Giants
Week 16 -
Week 17 - at New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins 2019 Opponents
HOME: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
AWAY: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins 2019 Preseason Schedule
Week 1 - Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Week 2 - Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Week 4 - Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest news and rumors regarding the Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule.
