 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins 2019 schedule release leaks and updates

The NFL Schedule will be released at 8 PM EST tonight. Stay tuned for the latest updates and schedule leaks

By Josh Houtz
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today, I wished everyone a Happy NFL Schedule release day. And although the NFL Network plans to have a special broadcast at 8 PM EST tonight, it was inevitable that the schedule would start to leak sooner rather than later.

And that’s exactly what has happened.

Granted, nothing is official until it’s official. But a lot of credible sources are starting to break the news.

Here is what we know about the Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Miami Dolphins will open the 2019 season at home vs the Baltimore Ravens.

After hosting the Ravens in week 1, the Dolphins welcome New England to South Florida. The last time the Dolphins played the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski didn’t have the angle and Kenyan Drake scored in what will forever be remembered as the #MiamiMiracle.

Midway through the season, the Miami Dolphins will host the New York Jets in Adam Gase’s homecoming. And in Week 14 the Dolphins will travel to Met Life to take on the high-octane Jets.

The Dolphins will visit Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr, and Jarvis Landry in Week 12.

And the Giants in Week 15.

In week 17, the Dolphins travel to Foxborough to take on their arch nemesis the New England Patriots.

Official 2019 NFL Schedule

Week 1 - vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 - vs. New England Patriots

Week 3 -

Week 4 -

Week 5 -

Week 6 -

Week 7 -

Week 8 -

Week 9 - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 -

Week 11 -

Week 12 - vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 13 -

Week 14 - at New York Jets

Week 15 - vs New York Giants

Week 16 -

Week 17 - at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins 2019 Opponents

HOME: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

AWAY: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins 2019 Preseason Schedule

Week 1 - Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Week 2 - Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Week 4 - Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest news and rumors regarding the Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule.

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 26. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...