2019 NFL Schedule release: International games announced

The 2019 NFL schedule is set to be released tonight at 8pm ET. This morning, the league released the slate of international games to be played this year - and, thankfully, the Miami Dolphins are not on the list.

The league will again host four games in London this season, and they will also be taking another shot at a game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Last year’s attempt to play in Azteca was cancelled due to field conditions, with the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams game moving back to Los Angeles.

This year’s international games will be:

Week 5 (October 6)

Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

1pm ET - FOX

Week 6 (October 13)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

9:30am ET - NFL Network

Week 8 (October 27)

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams

Wembley Stadium, London

1pm ET - CBS

Week 9 (November 3)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Wembley Stadium, London

9:30am ET - NFL Network

Week 11 (November 18)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

8:15pm ET - ESPN