2019 NFL Schedule release: International games announced

The 2019 NFL schedule is set to be released tonight at 8pm ET. This morning, the league released the slate of international games to be played this year - and, thankfully, the Miami Dolphins are not on the list.
The league will again host four games in London this season, and they will also be taking another shot at a game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Last year’s attempt to play in Azteca was cancelled due to field conditions, with the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams game moving back to Los Angeles.
This year’s international games will be:
Week 5 (October 6)
Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
1pm ET - FOX
Week 6 (October 13)
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
9:30am ET - NFL Network
Week 8 (October 27)
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams
Wembley Stadium, London
1pm ET - CBS
Week 9 (November 3)
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Wembley Stadium, London
9:30am ET - NFL Network
Week 11 (November 18)
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Azteca Stadium, Mexico City
8:15pm ET - ESPN
