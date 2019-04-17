Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
NFL draft: Could Jarrett Stidham fit in with the Patriots? - Pats Pulpit
With about a month to go until the 2019 NFL draft, now is the time when teams and scouting departments are finalizing their draft boards, both at each individual position and their overall board....
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Scouting Jets wide receiver/return specialist Quadree Henderson - Gang Green Nation
With the new league year underway, we’re going to break down each of the Jets’ new additions in detail. We continue today with former Giants return specialist and wide receiver Quadree Henderson.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Antonio Brown rejected trade to Buffalo Bills over money, not lifestyle - Buffalo Rumblings
The potential deal fell through not because Brown didn’t like Buffalo, but the team wouldn’t redo his contract.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
The biggest questions facing the AFC North - Baltimore Beatdown
With the Ravens looking to repeat, the Browns transforming into a true contender, the Steelers hoping to right the ship and the Bengals attempting to start a new era the right way, the battle for...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Colleges and conferences the Steelers tend to draft from the most - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Stat Geek looks at college, conference, and coach pertaining to Steelers draft picks.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
What the Bengals looked like the last time Tiger Woods won The Masters - Cincy Jungle
2005 was one of the best seasons the Bengals have had since the 2000’s rolled around.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
What to Expect from Steve Wilks: Cover 1 (Man to Man Coverage) - Dawgs By Nature
Cover 1 might be the most popular coverage in in the NFL. And though new Browns Devensive Coordinator Steve Wilks runs a considerable amount of zone coverage, he will run Cover 1 a fair amount as...
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Film Room: The Air Raid Is Taking Over The NFL - Battle Red Blog
We thought that Kliff Kingsbury was going to revolutionize the NFL in 2019, but to be honest...he might only be finishing what was already started.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Draft Do-Over: What if Titans didn’t take Kevin Dodd? - Music City Miracles
The second round has mostly been a wasteland for the Titans. Here are the Titans 2nd round picks in the last 10 drafts:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
NFL Draft 2019: Jaguars should pick defensive line - Big Cat Country
It seems that the national consensus for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft is they will pick right tackle Jawaan Taylor with the seventh overall pick. Well, there is that one...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
How to get value in free-agency: A class given by Chris Ballard - Stampede Blue
Ballard has been gaining praise among his peers because of his amazing ability at finding great value in free-agency, a talent required to build great teams without sacrificing long term stability.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Do the Broncos need more edge rushers from the early rounds of the Draft? - Mile High Report
You make the case; I’ll be the judge (but actually Ryan Edwards and Andrew Mason already did - and they’re both good).
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Trevor Williams Signs RFA tender, reports to off-season program day 1 - Bolts From The Blue
Trevor Williams’ comeback tour begins
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders announce re-signing of three ERFAs - Silver And Black Pride
As the Raiders begin their offseason workouts today, they announced the return of three of their Exclusive Rights Free Agents. They have brought back 2018 seventh round pick wide receiver Marcell...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
A year later, Chiefs may be getting better version of Bashaud Breeland - Arrowhead Pride
Some Chiefs fans were upset when Breeland didn’t get signed last summer — but it might have been a blessing.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ QB Eli Manning “knew pretty quickly” he wanted to play in 2019 - Big Blue View
Manning getting ready for 16th year as offseason program begins
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Zach Ertz says Carson Wentz “had a broken back early in the year” during 2018 season - Bleeding Green Nation
Interesting comment.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The levels of safety for Jason Garrett to remain as head coach of the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
Just what will it take for Jason Garrett to keep his job?
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins LB Reuben Foster fined two game checks, but not suspended by the NFL - Hogs Haven
Great news!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers claim kicker Sam Ficken off waivers - Acme Packing Company
The Packers have brought in a challenger for Mason Crosby’s job.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Film breakdown: Can CJ Anderson reproduce last season’s magic in Detroit? - Pride Of Detroit
Anderson played a key role in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl run, can he find success in the Motor City?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Film Study: Reviewing the 2019 Chicago Bears’ Runningbacks - Windy City Gridiron
With Howard gone and the draft approaching, Robert S. turns to film to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the Bears’ current runningback room
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Adam Thielen got some help signing his contract extension - Daily Norseman
Some super adorable help
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Michael Thomas: To pay or not to pay? - Canal Street Chronicles
That is the question when it comes to the Saints’ prolific wide receiver Michael Thomas.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons WR Julio Jones sitting out of voluntary team workouts - The Falcoholic
It isn’t a big deal, but definitely worth mentioning
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Three Chris Hogan stats that should have Panthers fans excited - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers newest addition won’t suddenly morph into a 1,000-plus yard receiver, but he has plenty of skills to carve out a valuable niche in the Carolina offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the largest coaching staff of any team next season - Bucs Nation
Bruce Arians makes good on a promise
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Should 49ers fans manage their expectations for 2019? - Niners Nation
Should we manage our expectations?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
State Of The Fan (Dis)Union - Revenge of the Birds
With the draft under two weeks away, where do Arizona Cardinals fans stand?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks extend QB Russell Wilson, make him NFL’s highest-paid player - Field Gulls
Wilson confirms new contract in late-night video
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Sean McVay comments on Todd Gurley’s knee confuse on Rich Eisen Show - Turf Show Times
Confusing. Interesting, but confusing.
