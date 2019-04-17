Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

NFL draft: Could Jarrett Stidham fit in with the Patriots? - Pats Pulpit

With about a month to go until the 2019 NFL draft, now is the time when teams and scouting departments are finalizing their draft boards, both at each individual position and their overall board....





Scouting Jets wide receiver/return specialist Quadree Henderson - Gang Green Nation

With the new league year underway, we’re going to break down each of the Jets’ new additions in detail. We continue today with former Giants return specialist and wide receiver Quadree Henderson.





Antonio Brown rejected trade to Buffalo Bills over money, not lifestyle - Buffalo Rumblings

The potential deal fell through not because Brown didn’t like Buffalo, but the team wouldn’t redo his contract.

AFC NORTH:

The biggest questions facing the AFC North - Baltimore Beatdown

With the Ravens looking to repeat, the Browns transforming into a true contender, the Steelers hoping to right the ship and the Bengals attempting to start a new era the right way, the battle for...





Colleges and conferences the Steelers tend to draft from the most - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Stat Geek looks at college, conference, and coach pertaining to Steelers draft picks.





What the Bengals looked like the last time Tiger Woods won The Masters - Cincy Jungle

2005 was one of the best seasons the Bengals have had since the 2000’s rolled around.





What to Expect from Steve Wilks: Cover 1 (Man to Man Coverage) - Dawgs By Nature

Cover 1 might be the most popular coverage in in the NFL. And though new Browns Devensive Coordinator Steve Wilks runs a considerable amount of zone coverage, he will run Cover 1 a fair amount as...

AFC SOUTH:

The Film Room: The Air Raid Is Taking Over The NFL - Battle Red Blog

We thought that Kliff Kingsbury was going to revolutionize the NFL in 2019, but to be honest...he might only be finishing what was already started.





Draft Do-Over: What if Titans didn’t take Kevin Dodd? - Music City Miracles

The second round has mostly been a wasteland for the Titans. Here are the Titans 2nd round picks in the last 10 drafts:





NFL Draft 2019: Jaguars should pick defensive line - Big Cat Country

It seems that the national consensus for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft is they will pick right tackle Jawaan Taylor with the seventh overall pick. Well, there is that one...





How to get value in free-agency: A class given by Chris Ballard - Stampede Blue

Ballard has been gaining praise among his peers because of his amazing ability at finding great value in free-agency, a talent required to build great teams without sacrificing long term stability.

AFC WEST:

Do the Broncos need more edge rushers from the early rounds of the Draft? - Mile High Report

You make the case; I’ll be the judge (but actually Ryan Edwards and Andrew Mason already did - and they’re both good).





Trevor Williams Signs RFA tender, reports to off-season program day 1 - Bolts From The Blue

Trevor Williams’ comeback tour begins





Raiders announce re-signing of three ERFAs - Silver And Black Pride

As the Raiders begin their offseason workouts today, they announced the return of three of their Exclusive Rights Free Agents. They have brought back 2018 seventh round pick wide receiver Marcell...





A year later, Chiefs may be getting better version of Bashaud Breeland - Arrowhead Pride

Some Chiefs fans were upset when Breeland didn’t get signed last summer — but it might have been a blessing.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ QB Eli Manning “knew pretty quickly” he wanted to play in 2019 - Big Blue View

Manning getting ready for 16th year as offseason program begins





Zach Ertz says Carson Wentz “had a broken back early in the year” during 2018 season - Bleeding Green Nation

Interesting comment.





The levels of safety for Jason Garrett to remain as head coach of the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Just what will it take for Jason Garrett to keep his job?





Redskins LB Reuben Foster fined two game checks, but not suspended by the NFL - Hogs Haven

Great news!

NFC NORTH:

Packers claim kicker Sam Ficken off waivers - Acme Packing Company

The Packers have brought in a challenger for Mason Crosby’s job.





Film breakdown: Can CJ Anderson reproduce last season’s magic in Detroit? - Pride Of Detroit

Anderson played a key role in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl run, can he find success in the Motor City?





Film Study: Reviewing the 2019 Chicago Bears’ Runningbacks - Windy City Gridiron

With Howard gone and the draft approaching, Robert S. turns to film to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the Bears’ current runningback room





Adam Thielen got some help signing his contract extension - Daily Norseman

Some super adorable help

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas: To pay or not to pay? - Canal Street Chronicles

That is the question when it comes to the Saints’ prolific wide receiver Michael Thomas.





Falcons WR Julio Jones sitting out of voluntary team workouts - The Falcoholic

It isn’t a big deal, but definitely worth mentioning





Three Chris Hogan stats that should have Panthers fans excited - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers newest addition won’t suddenly morph into a 1,000-plus yard receiver, but he has plenty of skills to carve out a valuable niche in the Carolina offense.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the largest coaching staff of any team next season - Bucs Nation

Bruce Arians makes good on a promise

NFC WEST:

Should 49ers fans manage their expectations for 2019? - Niners Nation

Should we manage our expectations?





State Of The Fan (Dis)Union - Revenge of the Birds

With the draft under two weeks away, where do Arizona Cardinals fans stand?





Seahawks extend QB Russell Wilson, make him NFL’s highest-paid player - Field Gulls

Wilson confirms new contract in late-night video





Sean McVay comments on Todd Gurley’s knee confuse on Rich Eisen Show - Turf Show Times

Confusing. Interesting, but confusing.