Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion) 04/16/2019 Edition

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a follow up to the question about your game day grub. Tonight’s question is what is your game day go to drink? Is it a non alcoholic drink, a certain beer or harder liquor or something that requires a blender?

As well as this post being the question of the day post it will also serve as a live thread to discuss, like in all the other non game live threads, pretty much whatever you so wish so long as it falls within the parameters of the site’s rules.

If you are not sure as to the site rules (or maybe for whatever reason you have never even seen them) there is a full post covering the site rules as well as some other helpful hints under the tab at the top of the page labeled “LIBRARY”. Doing your best to follow the site rules will not only make the site enjoyable for everyone but will also keep you and Bill from getting close and personal with one another.