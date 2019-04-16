Dolphins begin voluntary minicamp Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins will begin a voluntary three-day minicamp on Tuesday, an additional workout period allowed for teams with new head coaches. The Dolphins hired former New England Patriots defensive play caller, de facto defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach Brian Flores this offseason to replace Adam Gase. Miami’s voluntary minicamp will run from April 16 through April 18.

The minicamp is the end of the first phase of the Dolphins’ offseason training program. The second phase will begin next week and consist of on-field workouts, individual player instruction and drills, and team practices on a “separates” basis - with no offense versus defense work. Phase two lasts three weeks.

The final phase of the offseason training program will feature nine days of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and a three-day minicamp. That minicamp is the only mandatory event held during the offseason training program. During phase three, 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted, but no live contact is allowed.

Miami’s OTAs will be May 13-14, May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, and May 31. The mandatory minicamp will be June 4-6. The Dolphins will also hold a rookie minicamp either May 3-5 or May 10-12.