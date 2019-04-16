NFL Schedule 2019: Release coming Wednesday

The NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 8pm ET, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. This is a day earlier than the traditional Thursday releases of the schedule. We will break down the Miami Dolphins’ schedule as soon as it is released.
The Dolphins are slated to host the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Redskins this year. They will visit the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The league previously released the preseason schedule, with Miami hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Preseason Week 1 (August 8-12), at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19), at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a nationally televised game on Fox in Preseason Week 3 (August 22, 8pm ET), and at the New Orleans Saints in Preseason Week 4
Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule 2019
Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 8-12)
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
August 22, 8pm ET
National Television Broadcast: FOX
Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 29-30)
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
Dolphins Regular Season Opponents 2019
Home
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Redskins
Away
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
