NFL Schedule 2019: Release coming Wednesday

The NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 8pm ET, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. This is a day earlier than the traditional Thursday releases of the schedule. We will break down the Miami Dolphins’ schedule as soon as it is released.

The Dolphins are slated to host the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Redskins this year. They will visit the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league previously released the preseason schedule, with Miami hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Preseason Week 1 (August 8-12), at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19), at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a nationally televised game on Fox in Preseason Week 3 (August 22, 8pm ET), and at the New Orleans Saints in Preseason Week 4

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

August 22, 8pm ET

National Television Broadcast: FOX

