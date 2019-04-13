Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion) 04/13/2019 Edition

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is aimed towards mostly the fans that live outside of Miami. I grew up in Miami going to games at the Orange Bowl and what was then Joe Robbie and have since been to others and one game in Dallas. How many of the out of town fans have ever been able to attend a Miami Dolphins game in person? Did you have to travel to Miami to see the game or did they come to your home town or did you see them in another town you had to travel to.

As well as this post being the question of the day post it will also serve as a live thread to discuss, like in all the other non game live threads, pretty much whatever you so wish so long as it falls within the parameters of the site’s rules.

If you are not sure as to the site rules (or maybe for whatever reason you have never even seen them) there is a full post covering the site rules as well as some other helpful hints under the tab at the top of the page labeled “LIBRARY”. Doing your best to follow the site rules will not only make the site enjoyable for everyone but will also keep you and Bill from getting close and personal with one another.