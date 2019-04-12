Phinsider Radio: Strengths and Weaknesses of 2019 NFL Draft Class, Key Offensive Line Prospects, and More

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=VMP4492285837

The 2019 NFL Draft quickly approaches — the Phinsider Radio team breaks down the draft marketplace with a Miami Dolphins angle, looking at the relative strengths and weaknesses of the position groups.

~Which position is the most talented? Least?

~Which rounds are the best to address certain positions? Where’s the value?

We’ll do a deep dive on the offensive line group in this episode, with a jam-packed 2 weeks of shows coming up from the #1 Miami Dolphins podcast on the airwaves that’ll address other areas of need across Miami’s roster.

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

