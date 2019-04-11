2019 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins add needed offensive line in SB Nation Writers mock

The Miami Dolphins are on the clock with the 13th overall pick. The first 12 picks have been announced and it is now time to see who Miami will be adding with their first draft selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. As Dan Kadar from SB Nation heads to the podium to make the announcement, let’s review the first 12 picks made.

In this year’s SB Nation Writers Mock Draft, with the selections made by representatives from each NFL team’s SB Nation site, the picks so far have been:

1 - Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma (Revenge of the Birds pick)

2 - San Francisco 49ers - Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State (Niners Nation pick)

3 - New York Jets - Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky (Gang Green Nation pick)

4 - Oakland Raiders - Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama (Silver and Black Pride pick)

5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Ed Oliver, DT, Houston (Bucs Nation pick)

6 - New York Giants - Devin White, LB, LSU (Big Blue View pick)

7 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State (Big Cat Country pick)

8 - Detroit Lions - Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State (Pride of Detroit pick)

9 - Buffalo Bills - T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa (Buffalo Rumblings pick)

10 - Denver Broncos - Drew Lock, QB, Missouri (Mile High Report pick)

11 - Cincinnati Bengals - Devin Bush, LB, Michigan (Cincy Jungle pick)

12 - Green Bay Packers - Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State (Acme Packing Company pick)

Kadar is making the announcement. The Phinsider war room (aka, me) is standing and clapping as the announcement is made. With the 13th overall pick, Kevin Nogle of The Phinsider selects for the Miami Dolphins, Jawaan Taylor, offensive tackle, Florida.

As Taylor continues to get pictures taken on the stage in Nashville, it is time to talk to the media about the selection.

“Thank you all for coming. Today is a great day for the Miami Dolphins as we look to return this franchise to the winning, perennial playoff threat of the past. This Draft gives us an exceptional chance to address the foundation of this franchise, and Jawaan Taylor immediately locks down the very foundation of this team - the offensive line.

“For us, there could not have been a better player to be available with our pick. We now have the 2016 13th overall pick on the left side in Laremy Tunsil and this year’s 13th pick on the right in Taylor. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kenyan Drake, and Kalen Ballage should be celebrating tonight.

“Taylor immediately started at Florida and has three years of outstanding play on both sides of the offensive line. He is simply a football player around whom this offense can be built.”

(Why did you not get a quarterback?) - “The way the Draft played out, we were able to stick to our board and add one of the top tier talents for this year. Taylor is the definition of a right tackle and he is absolutely someone we want to bring into this team.”

(Is quarterback still a target?) - “Everything is still on the table. We will continue to stick to our board and make the picks that make sense to us.”

(Did losing Ja’Wuan James in free agency make right tackle a must pick?) - “I would not call it a must pick, but rather that the board and the Draft worked to get us one of our top rated prospects that happened to fill a need.”

(Were there discussions of a trade back?) - “We considered every possibility, whether to move up, move back, or remain in place. When we saw Jawaan falling to us, there really was no other thought than to make sure we brought him to Miami.”

(Does that mean there were no phone calls made to other teams?) - “We had a couple of options, and we worked hard before the Draft and during it to keep track of potential moves, but, like I said, when we saw Jawaan on the board still, he was the consensus pick of the entire room.”

(Head coach Brian Flores previously discussed guard Jesse Davis and his flexibility. Does selecting Taylor lock him into playing guard?) - “I think that will be a decision Brian and the rest of the coaching staff will make this spring and summer. Jesse was great last year playing guard, and he does have the ability to move outside if we need him there. Brian has stressed that versatility and the ability to play in multiple roles is a strength he wants to develop with the team, so, I would imagine the coaches will continue to develop Jesse, Jawaan, and all of the players, to play in multiple positions both as depth options and to provide different looks during a game.”

(What are you doing the rest of the night?) - “We will watch the rest of the first round and see how the board keeps playing out. I think you guys are going to be a chance to talk to Jawaan here in a minute.”

What are your thoughts on the pick? Did I get it right? Would you have selected someone else?