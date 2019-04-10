Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Here’s your weekly Patriots and Josh Rosen rumors update - Pats Pulpit

Because this is what we’re doing for the next few weeks.





Jets Will Have One International Player And Roster Exemption In 2019 - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets, along with the other three AFC East teams, will be allocated an international player by the NFL this year. Each year the NFL Pathway Program allocates to NFL teams a few...





Buffalo Bills reportedly NOT interested in free agent punter Marquette King, despite report to contrary - Buffalo Rumblings

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly not in the market for free agent punter Marquette King despite a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday. Many Bills and NFL reporters were quick to dispute...

AFC NORTH:

Does the signing of WR Seth Roberts mean the Ravens won’t pick a wide receiver in Round 1? - Baltimore Beatdown

Will Eric DeCosta change his draft strategy after this signing?





Antonio Brown’s latest attempt to save face makes him look worse - Behind the Steel Curtain

Antonio Brown just can’t help himself...





NFL Mock Draft Roundup: QB becoming more of a possibility for Bengals - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals will be drafting a quarterback during this draft, but will it be as early as their 11th overall pick?





How the OBJ Trade was Finalized - Dawgs By Nature

GM John Dorsey had his eye on the talented WR since last year

AFC SOUTH:

BRB GroupThink: Do You Think Bill O’Brien Is On The Hot Seat? - Battle Red Blog

Will Houston hunt for a new head coach soon?





Titans sign former AAF players QB Logan Woodside and TE Keith Towbridge - Music City Miracles

Jon Robinson adds some depth from the now defunct pro football league.





2019 NFL mock draft: Jaguars need Dwayne Haskins but might not pick him - SBNation.com

Should Nick Foles really stop Jacksonville really from taking a rookie quarterback?





Is speed overrated for wide receivers? - Stampede Blue

Time and time again, wide receivers have been drafted higher than their original projections just because of a blazing 40 yard dash.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: John Elway has learned to cross his T’s - Mile High Report

John Elway has met with Drew Lock, but it might just mean he’s learned from his mistakes.





Chargers are superheroes in this Shazam video - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers sent some of the kids from their tutoring program to see the movie Shazam. Backup tight end, Sean Culkin, and some of the Chargers girls were among those involved with the...





Raider Film Room: Antonio Brown does all the little things right - Silver And Black Pride

The final in a 4 part series on Antonio Brown focuses on the attention to detail he brings to the offense





NFL draft hit rates by position, and how they impact strategy - Arrowhead Pride

Looking at the history of the draft and the Chiefs' positions of need, there's a strategy that gives them the best chance to succeed.

NFC EAST:

Scouting the quarterbacks: What kind of NFL prospect is Daniel Jones? - Big Blue View

What would the Giants be getting if they draft the Duke quarterback?





Ranking the Eagles’ needs prior to the 2019 NFL Draft - Bleeding Green Nation

The Kist & Solak Show #89!





Jerry Jones speaks on Randy Gregory’s future and acquiring Robert Quinn - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys owner and GM has a few thoughts on the pass rush.





A Glimpse at a Possible New-Look Redskins Offense... - Hogs Haven

There is a ton of smoke around Josh Rosen to the Redskins via trade. Some have claimed Kyler Murray to the Cardinals with the first pick is the worst kept secret in the NFL, however I am not as...

NFC NORTH:

NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks spelled doom for Rodgers-McCarthy - Acme Packing Company

It was a blown opportunity that will come to define the underperformance of the Packers in the McCarthy era. Recent reporting suggests that was when Rodgers fully lost faith in his coach. His performance and his numbers bear that out.





NFL Draft: Detroit Lions hosting Iowa TE Noah Fant - Pride Of Detroit

Which Iowa TE do the Lions prefer? And would they take either at 8?





Were the Bears a fluke in 2018? - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears might be here to stay, and that pisses a lot of people off.





Report: Minnesota Vikings signing QB Sean Mannion - Daily Norseman

Why? Hell, I don’t know.

NFC SOUTH:

5 Questions with Daily Norsemen Pt. 1: Latavius Murray - Canal Street Chronicles

Christopher Gates from Daily Norseman joins us to preview the newest running back for the Saints.





2019 NFL free agency: Falcons reportedly workout previously suspended bust Ra’Shede Hageman - The Falcoholic

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, and you probably won’t have much guaranteed money in your next contract.





Carolina Panthers add pass rush, offensive line help in latest mock drafts - Cat Scratch Reader

The pundits are split on who the Panthers should take with the No. 16 pick in the draft.





Bucs hosting Oklahoma Receiver - Bucs Nation

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is visiting with the Buccaneers, could he be a draft day addition to the team?

NFC WEST:

2020 Olympics: 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin wants to win the gold medal in the long jump - Niners Nation

The speedy WR wants to win the long jump





Josh Rosen first in the building as Arizona Cardinals start offseason under Kliff Kingsbury - Revenge of the Birds

The hand wringing and speculation will continue, but all that matters to the Arizona Cardinals right now is that their quarterback is there.





Should the Seahawks draft a potentially dominant WR draws double teams? - Field Gulls

The 2019 NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks leading receiver over the past several years, Doug Baldwin, is reportedly recuperating from a third surgery this...





Rams-only mock draft delivers roster needs and potential for the future - Turf Show Times

First stab.