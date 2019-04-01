 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offseason workouts set to begin later today for new look Dolphins

By Josh Houtz
No, this is not some crude April Fool’s joke.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, eight teams will begin offseason workouts today. And one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins.

Offseason workouts don’t really get much media attention. But for a team that has struggled to find relevance over the last two decades, intrigue is at an all-time high.

Furthermore, these offseason workouts symbolize the ‘official’ beginning of the Brian Flores Era in Miami.

Which players will report to today’s offseason workouts?

Will both Xavien Howard and Laremy Tunsil show, despite both hopeful a new contract is in their foreseeable future?

It might not be mucb but for the diehard football fans “this is football”, and that’s all we can ask for.

#InBrianFloresWeTrust

