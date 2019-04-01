Offseason workouts set to begin later today for new look Dolphins

No, this is not some crude April Fool’s joke.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, eight teams will begin offseason workouts today. And one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins.

Starting Monday, teams who hired a new head coach after end of 2018 season — Buccaneers, Broncos, Browns, Jets, Cardinals, Packers, Dolphins, Bengals — may begin their offseason workout programs. So football, to some extent, returns Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2019

Offseason workouts don’t really get much media attention. But for a team that has struggled to find relevance over the last two decades, intrigue is at an all-time high.

Furthermore, these offseason workouts symbolize the ‘official’ beginning of the Brian Flores Era in Miami.

Which players will report to today’s offseason workouts?

Will both Xavien Howard and Laremy Tunsil show, despite both hopeful a new contract is in their foreseeable future?

It might not be mucb but for the diehard football fans “this is football”, and that’s all we can ask for.

#InBrianFloresWeTrust