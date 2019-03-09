Dolphins signing Dwayne Allen

The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent tight end Dwayne Allen, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero adds that the deal is a two-year contract. Allen met with the Dolphins earlier this week after being released by the New England Patriots on March 2.

Under NFL rules, because Allen was released by the Patriots, he is free to sign immediately. Players with expiring contracts cannot sign with new teams until March 13.

A 2012 third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Allen has 139 career receptions for 1,564 yards with 20 touchdowns. He spent five years with the Colts before joining the Patriots the last two season. He only caught three passes for 27 yards last year.

The Dolphins changed their coaching staff this offseason, hiring former Patriots linebackers coach and defensive player caller Brian Flores as their head coach. He then hired former Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea to serve as his offensive coordinator. The Patriots tie likely helped in Miami bringing Allen to South Florida.

Allen now joins the Dolphins tight end featuring second-year tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, as well as Nick O’Leary.

UPDATE: According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins and Allen agreed to a $7-million contract over the two years.