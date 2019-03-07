Antonio Brown trade rumors: Wide receiver heading to Bills

UPDATE: The Bills trade for Antonio Brown has fallen apart and no deal has been made.

The Pittsburgh Steelers set a deadline of Friday to complete a trade that would send wide receiver Antonio Brown away from the team. The initial reports indicated the Steelers preferred to send the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver to the NFC, and that they would not send him to any AFC North rival nor to the New England Patriots. The Patriots - and the Miami Dolphins - appear to be headed toward seeing Brown twice a year, as the Steelers back off their NFC goal and, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, are closing in on a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Brown has twice led the league in receptions and twice led the league in receiving yards. He has 11,207 career receiving yards in nine seasons, catching 837 passes with 74 touchdowns, including last year’s league high 15. Brown has made the Pro Bowl every year since 2013, and is a four-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

The trade will not be official until the start of the new league year on March 13.

