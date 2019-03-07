 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Antonio Brown trade rumors: Wide receiver heading to Bills

By Kevin Nogle
Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints

UPDATE: The Bills trade for Antonio Brown has fallen apart and no deal has been made.

The Pittsburgh Steelers set a deadline of Friday to complete a trade that would send wide receiver Antonio Brown away from the team. The initial reports indicated the Steelers preferred to send the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver to the NFC, and that they would not send him to any AFC North rival nor to the New England Patriots. The Patriots - and the Miami Dolphins - appear to be headed toward seeing Brown twice a year, as the Steelers back off their NFC goal and, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, are closing in on a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Brown has twice led the league in receptions and twice led the league in receiving yards. He has 11,207 career receiving yards in nine seasons, catching 837 passes with 74 touchdowns, including last year’s league high 15. Brown has made the Pro Bowl every year since 2013, and is a four-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

The trade will not be official until the start of the new league year on March 13.

For more news as the details of the trade come in, check out SB Nation’s Bills site, Buffalo Rumblings, and the Steelers site, Behind the Steel Curtain.

