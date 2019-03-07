Case Keenum traded from Broncos to Redskins

The Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins have agreed to a trade that will send quarterback Case Keenum and a seventh-round draft choice to Washington with a sixth-round pick returning to the Broncos. The move comes as the Broncos stand to add Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason and the Redskins are looking for a starting quarterback to replace the injured Alex Smith. Trades cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Keenum restructured his contract with the Broncos as part of the trade. Denver will take on $4 million of his salary - part in a bonus and part in base salary - while the Redskins will pay $3.5 million.

The #Broncos and #Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade to send QB Case Keenum to Washington for draft picks and with an adjusted contract, sources say. Broncos get Skins 6th, Washington get a 7th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2019

Broncos have trade parameters with Washington for QB Case Keenum: Broncos get WAS 6th in 2020, WAS gets Broncos 7th in '20, per source. Keenum's contract reworked. Broncos pay him $500K restructure bonus and pay $3.5 million of his $7M salary. Washington pays $3.5 mi. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 7, 2019

The trade could be bad news for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Miami is believed to be shopping their 2012 first-round draft pick, but as another potential landing place dries up with this trade, it becomes even more likely they will have to eventually release him. Even with a release and being free to sign with any team, another starting position is filled and Tannehill may be reaching the point where he is only able to find a spot as a backup or competition for a presumed starter.

