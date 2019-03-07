 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Case Keenum traded from Broncos to Redskins

By Kevin Nogle
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins have agreed to a trade that will send quarterback Case Keenum and a seventh-round draft choice to Washington with a sixth-round pick returning to the Broncos. The move comes as the Broncos stand to add Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason and the Redskins are looking for a starting quarterback to replace the injured Alex Smith. Trades cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Keenum restructured his contract with the Broncos as part of the trade. Denver will take on $4 million of his salary - part in a bonus and part in base salary - while the Redskins will pay $3.5 million.

The trade could be bad news for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Miami is believed to be shopping their 2012 first-round draft pick, but as another potential landing place dries up with this trade, it becomes even more likely they will have to eventually release him. Even with a release and being free to sign with any team, another starting position is filled and Tannehill may be reaching the point where he is only able to find a spot as a backup or competition for a presumed starter.

For more on the trade, check out SB Nation’s Broncos site, Mile High Report, and their Redskins site, Hogs Haven.

