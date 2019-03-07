Miami Dolphins release defensive end Andre Branch and center/guard Ted Larsen

The Miami Dolphins have released defensive end Andre Branch and center/guard Ted Larsen, per the team’s official page.

The two transactions will have the following effect on the team’s books:

~ Branch’s $9,000,000 cap figure and Larsen’s $2,541,668 come off the 2019 books

~ $2,000,000 (Branch) and $416,668 (Larsen) dead money added to the 2019 books

Long story short, the Dolphins save $9,125,000 as a result. Branch signed with the Dolphins in 2016, amassing 11.5 sacks in his three years (44 games played). Branch’s production stymied, having only 1.5 sacks in 2018.

Ted Larsen signed with the Dolphins in 2017, signing a 3-year contract. He started 2017 on the IR-designated-to-return list, and started the final eight games.

Ted, thank you for the block during the Miami Miracle!

Brian Flores, Chris Grier, and the rest of the coaching staff and front office will continue to evaluate the roster. The legal tampering period begins March 11th and free agency officially opens 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13th.

Much more to come.