Todd McShay Mock Draft 3.0: Dolphins adding a quarterback

The Miami Dolphins are at the beginning of a rebuild period, with the biggest piece being a change to the coaching staff and an adjustment in the front office. As Brian Flores installs his coaching staff and Chris Grier gains the powers of a general manager that he did not fully have prior to this year, the Dolphins are looking to set up the franchise for long-term success and to stop the band-aid immediate splashes that have made a mess of the salary cap.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is the next piece in the rebuild puzzle. After seven seasons, Tannehill is a good quarterback who never reached the potential the team had hoped he had. Now, they are looking to trade him, though most likely they will release him in the coming weeks.

This year’s quarterback draft class is not the greatest group seen, but there could be some stars to come out of the pack. Will the Dolphins take a shot at one of the top signal callers this year, or will they wait until the 2020 NFL Draft? ESPN’s Todd McShay published his third 2019 NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Dolphins addressing the quarterback position this year, adding Missouri passer Drew Lock with the 13th overall pick. He writes of the selection:

If the Ryan Tannehill era is indeed coming to a close, Lock would give new offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea a quarterback to develop. Lock has great mobility and arm strength, even though he needs some work with mechanics and ball placement.

Lock would be the third quarterback to come off the board, if McShay’s projection were to become reality. Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray was selected first by the Arizona Cardinals and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins was picked sixth by the New York Giants. Are the Dolphins reaching for Lock because they did not get a shot at one of the top two passers?

He needs to develop as a passer, but Lock could be the star that comes out of the pack. Would you like to see Miami take a shot at him?