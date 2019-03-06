Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Dissecting Josh Rosen as a quarterback option for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

With Josh Rosen trade rumors swirling again, should the New England Patriots seek to acquire the young quarterback?





2019 Jets Free Agency Profiles: Headliners of the CB Group - Gang Green Nation

Michael Nania takes a look at Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan





Buffalo Bills re-sign DT Jordan Phillips to one year deal - Buffalo Rumblings

Another free agent locked up.

AFC NORTH:

Dwayne Allen Baltimore Ravens NFL Free Agency 2019 - Baltimore Beatdown

Do the Ravens need a new tight end?





It seems like Antonio Brown is trying to get fired by the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

Antonio Brown says he wants traded, but his actions are lending more to him wanting fired to pursue a better contract.





What will the Bengals’ defensive scheme look like in 2019? - Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati’s defensive staff is in place and it’s not totally clear what scheme we’ll see the most this year.





Cleveland Browns will reportedly not tender RFA Briean Boddy-Calhoun - Dawgs By Nature

Fourth-year player has gone from valuable slot cornerback to possibly on his way out of town via free agency.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans place franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney - Battle Red Blog

As expected, Clowney will be a Texan for at least one more year.





NFL free agency 2019: Titans expected to release Johnathan Cyprien - Music City Miracles

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Titans are expected to release Johnathan Cyprien some time this week:





Nick Foles rumors: Are the reports of Nick Foles to Jacksonville premature? - Big Cat Country

Over the weekend reports started to surface that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be signing free agent quarterback Nick Foles. It didn’t come as much of a surprise and everyone just kind of accepted...





Bargain free agents the Colts could target - Stampede Blue

Ballard does not like to give big paychecks to free agents, so what bargains are available for the taking?

AFC WEST:

Opinion: Denver Broncos should pass on a first-round QB in 2019 - Mile High Report

The cupboard is bare if you’re looking for true blue chip talent.





With NFL salary cap increase announcement, how much space will Chargers have? - Bolts From The Blue

Free agency kicks off in just a couple weeks and we now know how much room the Los Angeles Chargers will have to work with as the National Football League has announced that the salary cap for 2019...





Raiders have big plans for preseason including potentially playing game in Canada - Silver And Black Pride

Before we even knew whether the Raiders would be playing the 2019 season in Oakland, we knew one of their ‘home’ games would be played in London for the second season in a row. But that may not be...





Report: Chiefs have officially placed franchise tag on Dee Ford, open to trading him - Arrowhead Pride

It is now likely the Chiefs will have Ford for at least one more season.

NFC EAST:

3 takeaways as the Combine ends and NFL free agency begins - Big Blue View

It’s ‘Valentine’s Views’ on a handful of important Giants topics





Duke Johnson Trade Rumors: Eagles interested in Browns running back - Bleeding Green Nation

Hello





Report: Cowboys will place franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys will buy some more time for a long-term deal with DeMarcus Lawrence.





NFL Trade Rumors: The Dolphins asked the Redskins if they wanted Ryan Tannehill - Hogs Haven

No

NFC NORTH:

2019 NFL Combine Results, QBs: With Kyler Murray sitting, other QBs showed athleticism - Acme Packing Company

NDSU quarterback Easton Stick ran agility drills like a slot receiver on Saturday.





5 free agent tight ends the Detroit Lions should look at - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit needs some production from the unit in 2019.





Could the Bears bring both Callahan and Amos back? - Windy City Gridiron

There seems to be a lot of either/or scenarios playing out about Bryce Callahan and Adrian Amos coming back to the Bears, but why can’t both return?





Mike Zimmer falls slightly in Rotoworld coach rankings, still in Top Ten - Daily Norseman

Maybe he’s not so bad

NFC SOUTH:

Teddy Bridgewater is Saints biggest contract decision - Canal Street Chronicles

Not the biggest contract, but the biggest decision.





NFL trade rumors 2019: Could Falcons replace Tevin Coleman with Duke Johnson? - The Falcoholic

Would this make sense for the offense?





Here are the players the Panthers are rumored to have met with at the combine - Cat Scratch Reader

They appear to be focused on a certain position at the combine.





Report: Buccaneers will tag Donovan Smith - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay wasn’t going to let Smith go.

NFC WEST:

PFF names George Kittle most improved 49ers player, but who might claim that title in 2019? - Niners Nation

Kittle had a monster season, and there are a couple potential playmakers to watch in 2019.





Josh Rosen only worth a third round pick per Peter King’s sources - Revenge of the Birds

As the 2019 NFL Combine closes out today the buzz of the last three days remains the Arizona Cardinals.

I’ll talk a bit about everything later, but today, Peter King just dropped his weekly column...





Seahawks use franchise tag on star defensive end Frank Clark - Field Gulls

In a move that had been rumored for some time, the Seattle Seahawks have apparently used their franchise tag on star defensive end Frank Clark, who’s coming off a career-high 13 sacks in 2018.





How do the LA Rams solve a problem like Todd Gurley’s knee? - Turf Show Times

If the Rams are going to extend their Super Bowl window while still dealing with Gurley’s worst case scenario, they will need to embrace a new identity...while paying for an old one.