Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Dissecting Josh Rosen as a quarterback option for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
With Josh Rosen trade rumors swirling again, should the New England Patriots seek to acquire the young quarterback?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
2019 Jets Free Agency Profiles: Headliners of the CB Group - Gang Green Nation
Michael Nania takes a look at Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills re-sign DT Jordan Phillips to one year deal - Buffalo Rumblings
Another free agent locked up.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Dwayne Allen Baltimore Ravens NFL Free Agency 2019 - Baltimore Beatdown
Do the Ravens need a new tight end?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
It seems like Antonio Brown is trying to get fired by the Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
Antonio Brown says he wants traded, but his actions are lending more to him wanting fired to pursue a better contract.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
What will the Bengals’ defensive scheme look like in 2019? - Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati’s defensive staff is in place and it’s not totally clear what scheme we’ll see the most this year.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns will reportedly not tender RFA Briean Boddy-Calhoun - Dawgs By Nature
Fourth-year player has gone from valuable slot cornerback to possibly on his way out of town via free agency.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans place franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney - Battle Red Blog
As expected, Clowney will be a Texan for at least one more year.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
NFL free agency 2019: Titans expected to release Johnathan Cyprien - Music City Miracles
Adam Schefter is reporting that the Titans are expected to release Johnathan Cyprien some time this week:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Nick Foles rumors: Are the reports of Nick Foles to Jacksonville premature? - Big Cat Country
Over the weekend reports started to surface that the Jacksonville Jaguars would be signing free agent quarterback Nick Foles. It didn’t come as much of a surprise and everyone just kind of accepted...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Bargain free agents the Colts could target - Stampede Blue
Ballard does not like to give big paychecks to free agents, so what bargains are available for the taking?
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Opinion: Denver Broncos should pass on a first-round QB in 2019 - Mile High Report
The cupboard is bare if you’re looking for true blue chip talent.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
With NFL salary cap increase announcement, how much space will Chargers have? - Bolts From The Blue
Free agency kicks off in just a couple weeks and we now know how much room the Los Angeles Chargers will have to work with as the National Football League has announced that the salary cap for 2019...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders have big plans for preseason including potentially playing game in Canada - Silver And Black Pride
Before we even knew whether the Raiders would be playing the 2019 season in Oakland, we knew one of their ‘home’ games would be played in London for the second season in a row. But that may not be...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Report: Chiefs have officially placed franchise tag on Dee Ford, open to trading him - Arrowhead Pride
It is now likely the Chiefs will have Ford for at least one more season.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
3 takeaways as the Combine ends and NFL free agency begins - Big Blue View
It’s ‘Valentine’s Views’ on a handful of important Giants topics
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Duke Johnson Trade Rumors: Eagles interested in Browns running back - Bleeding Green Nation
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Cowboys will place franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys will buy some more time for a long-term deal with DeMarcus Lawrence.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
NFL Trade Rumors: The Dolphins asked the Redskins if they wanted Ryan Tannehill - Hogs Haven
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
2019 NFL Combine Results, QBs: With Kyler Murray sitting, other QBs showed athleticism - Acme Packing Company
NDSU quarterback Easton Stick ran agility drills like a slot receiver on Saturday.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
5 free agent tight ends the Detroit Lions should look at - Pride Of Detroit
Detroit needs some production from the unit in 2019.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Could the Bears bring both Callahan and Amos back? - Windy City Gridiron
There seems to be a lot of either/or scenarios playing out about Bryce Callahan and Adrian Amos coming back to the Bears, but why can’t both return?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Mike Zimmer falls slightly in Rotoworld coach rankings, still in Top Ten - Daily Norseman
Maybe he’s not so bad
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Teddy Bridgewater is Saints biggest contract decision - Canal Street Chronicles
Not the biggest contract, but the biggest decision.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
NFL trade rumors 2019: Could Falcons replace Tevin Coleman with Duke Johnson? - The Falcoholic
Would this make sense for the offense?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Here are the players the Panthers are rumored to have met with at the combine - Cat Scratch Reader
They appear to be focused on a certain position at the combine.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Report: Buccaneers will tag Donovan Smith - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay wasn’t going to let Smith go.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
PFF names George Kittle most improved 49ers player, but who might claim that title in 2019? - Niners Nation
Kittle had a monster season, and there are a couple potential playmakers to watch in 2019.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Josh Rosen only worth a third round pick per Peter King’s sources - Revenge of the Birds
As the 2019 NFL Combine closes out today the buzz of the last three days remains the Arizona Cardinals.
I’ll talk a bit about everything later, but today, Peter King just dropped his weekly column...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks use franchise tag on star defensive end Frank Clark - Field Gulls
In a move that had been rumored for some time, the Seattle Seahawks have apparently used their franchise tag on star defensive end Frank Clark, who’s coming off a career-high 13 sacks in 2018.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
How do the LA Rams solve a problem like Todd Gurley’s knee? - Turf Show Times
If the Rams are going to extend their Super Bowl window while still dealing with Gurley’s worst case scenario, they will need to embrace a new identity...while paying for an old one.
