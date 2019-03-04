Frank Gore intends to return in 2019

The ageless Frank Gore plans to continue bowling down defenders for another season.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the veteran running back will return to football in 2019 regardless of whether the Dolphins intend to re-sign him. Thus far, Miami’s front office has yet to proclaim their plans for Gore who is coming off of a one-year, $1.105 million contract. In 2018, the legendary ball carrier rushed for 722 yards at 4.6 yards per cary, with the latter being his best mark since 2012. He also added 12 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. A foot injury ended his season after 14 starts.

At 35-years old and going into his 15th NFL season, most would consider Gore on his way out of the league, and while there’s no doubt Gore can’t play forever, he certainly showed no signs of slowing down this past season, as he routinely churned out chunk gains behind Miami’s much maligned offensive line. Gore seemed spry even late into the season and consistently hit the hole with a combination of speed and patience that only someone who’s sure to see his name enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame could muster.

A universally loved figure around the league, Gore will have a market if he hits free agency when the new league year begins in just over a week. The rebuilding Dolphins already have promising youngsters in Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage at the position, so it’s entirely possible the team doesn’t even pursue Gore as he’ll likely look for a Super Bowl contender to join while finishing out his illustrious career. Then again, Gore is a Miami native and may prefer to stay close to home with the Dolphins. Given the low rate he charged Miami this season, signing the veteran as an extra voice of leadership off the field and a capable producer on the field is a possibility for Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

We further explored the factors revolving around Miami’s decision to retain Gore or let him walk in free agency here.