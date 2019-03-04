REPORT: Dolphins are “not interested” in Josh Rosen

As each day passes, we start to wonder what the Arizona Cardinals will inevitably do with the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Will they select Nick Bosa?

Or will they use the #1-overall pick to select a game-changing quarterback like Kyler Murray?

I’m no expert, but it seems like a forgone conclusion that Kyler Murray will be the first player picked in April’s draft.

After all, Murray is EVERYTHING Kliff Kingsbury would need to run his prolific Air-Raid offense, and has spoke highly of him in the past.

So let’s say the Cardinals do draft Murray #1 overall.

What would the market be for 22-year old Josh Rosen? And would the Dolphins have interest in the former 10th-overall draft pick?

According to Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins are not interested in Cardinals QB Josh Rosen at this time.

The Dolphins are not interested in Josh Rosen. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2019

Yes, I know many people disagree with Omar. But personally, I respect his opinion and believe “where there is smoke, there is fire”.

I believe Josh Rosen could be an asset in Miami. He’s a very good QB on an extremely friendly contract.

As Peter Schrager of the NFL Network pointed out, Arizona already paid Rosen $10-million of his rookie deal. Which means he’s set to make a petty $7-million over the next three seasons.

I hope the Dolphins reconsider and do their due diligence on Rosen. But if the asking price is too steep—and reports suggest it could cost a first-round draft pick— I have no problem with them turning their attention elsewhere

In the end, no one knows who will be thr Dolphins’ quarterback of the future, but it appears the team is finally going about things the right way.

And that’s all anyone can really ask for, after suffering through so many years of mediocrity.