Report: Miami Dolphins Trade Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys

Almost exactly two weeks after the Miami Dolphins were able to trade Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans, the Dolphins have traded Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys.

Robert Quinn will do a new 1-year deal with the #Cowboys to complete the trade with the #Dolphins, per source. Some help at right end. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2019

Official trade compensation has not been announced by either party. However, the cost for acquiring Quinn is believed to be a “late round pick in 2020”.

After Tannehill’s trade, Robert Quinn occupied the 2nd most cap space on the Dolphins roster, with much of that cap hit being removed from the books with little dead money. According to overthecap.com, as of this writing, Quinn’s move will save the Dolphins upwards of $11 million with a $1 million dead cap hit. (If you previously heard Quinn could be released with $0 dead money, that was because his roster bonus had not been applied until recently).

Long story short, the money didn’t match the production and this transaction is a win-win for both organizations. The Dolphins, conversely, stare at a barren DE group with Quinn moving on to play for Jurrah Jonesah’s club.