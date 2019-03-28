Phinsider Radio: Stephen Ross and Brian Flores’ Recent Comments, Proposed NFL Rule Changes, and More!

*(Just click the play button right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)*

Stephen Ross and Brian Flores made comments recently during different media availabilities. We’ll comb through their interviews, and they touch on some lightning rod topics — Matthew’s background in PR and Communications will serve us well to read between the lines and connect the dots.

Beginning this season, all offensive and defensive pass interference calls, as well as non-calls, will now be reviewable. Is this good for the league? We’ll go toe-to-toe-to-toe in a battle royal on the topic. OK, so we’ll probably just calmly discuss it.

