The Splash Zone 3/27/19: Dolphins Discussed A Trade For Matthew Stafford Last Year

The Dolphins have moved on from Ryan Tannehill and it appears they were almost did before the season began last year. Adam Gase reached out to his buddy, Matt Patricia, and discussed about trading for Matthew Stafford. Nothing went down however as it appears it was merely a conversation between Gase and Patricia at some point. But how interesting would that have been?

The Miami Dolphins, having doubts about starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill that have never before been uncovered, tried to make a trade prior to the 2018 season for Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matt Stafford.

Still less than two months in as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores spent a full hour meeting with the media Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix and the words he spoke only underlined many of the things we already knew: He is humble. He is intense. He is caring. He is tireless.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores wants to win now, understands what's going on around him. Just don't call it a 'tank.'

PHOENIX — Chris Grier has learned.Through all the years of missing the playoffs, of rallies that came up short and coaching careers that came up even shorter, Grier has come to recognize that the Dolphins are going nowhere until they land their unquestioned franchise quarterback once and for all.

'Everyone keeps saying tanking and we're going to go and be crap.' - Dolphins GM Chris Grier

The Dolphins are looking for a cornerback to pair with star Xavien Howard. Will it be Eric Rowe?

The Miami Dolphins seem to like to look for blockbuster trades with the Detroit Lions. Years after Miami attempted to pull running back Barry Sanders from Detroit only to see nothing happen, it...

The NFL’s annual spring owners meetings are underway in Arizona, with several rule changes and other items on the agenda. The meetings feature many of the head coaches and general managers of the...