Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

NFL draft: Gronk’s retirement should have little impact on Patriots’ strategy - Pats Pulpit

While the soon to be Hall of Fame TE’s retirement hurts the Patriots for the 2019 season, the need to find his replacement was already an urgent priority for the offseason.





Chris Johnson: I hope the Jets are a Playoff team - Gang Green Nation

Jets CEO Chris Johnson had a brief session with the media on Sunday night. Here are some of the highlights.





2019 NFL Free Agency: Buffalo Bills bring back cornerback E.J. Gaines on one-year deal - Buffalo Rumblings

More cornerback depth for the roster.

AFC NORTH:

2019 season bold predictions: Quarterbacks - Baltimore Beatdown

What will Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III cook up next year?





Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers start supporting Ben Roethlisberger - Behind the Steel Curtain

With the Pittsburgh Steelers gearing up for the 2019 season, teammates have started to finally stick up for the team’s quarterback.





How Drew Lock could be the key to the Bengals’ draft - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals have not been reported as a team who has met with Missouri’s Drew Lock, but he could still play a big role in how the Bengals’ draft plays out.





Cleveland Browns have reached out to Eric Berry and Tre Boston - Dawgs By Nature

GM John Dorsey has talked to representatives for both players, but nothing more at the moment.

AFC SOUTH:

Who’s On The Mount Rushmore Of Houston Sports? - Battle Red Blog

The Battle Red Blog crew discussed their views on some Houston sports legends.





Report: Marcus Mariota planning to play heavier in 2019 - Music City Miracles

The Titans quarterback is hoping heavier equals healthier.





Is the Jaguars offensive line a big concern? - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line in 2018 was in shambles about mid-way through the season. By the end of the season there was only one Week 1 starter left on the active game day roster,...





A tribute to Peyton Manning, the quarterback of the ages - Stampede Blue

I understand that hero worship of professional athletes to some people isn’t valid, but I don’t care. On March 24, 1976 a football hero was born. On this day 43 years ago Peyton Williams Manning...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: What does it take to find a franchise quarterback? - Mile High Report

A closer look at the long road to finding your franchise quarterback in today’s NFL?





OC Whisenhunt attends Missouri’s pro day - Bolts From The Blue

With a number of high-profile quarterbacks performing at their school’s recent pro days, the first one we hear of where Chargers’ offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt is in attendance is...





Marshawn Lynch, Raiders waiting to see how draft plays out before deciding whether to re-sign - Silver And Black Pride

Last month the Raiders said essentially that the ball was in Marshawn Lynch’s court as to whether the 32-year-old running back would return to the Raiders for a third season. Well, knowing that...





The Chiefs will have another helping of Sausage in 2019 - Arrowhead Pride

A new report says the Chiefs have given fullback Anthony Sherman a contract to remain on the team in 2019

NFC EAST:

Would Duke QB Daniel Jones be worth 17th pick in NFL Draft? Analysts are mixed - Big Blue View

Jones gets chance to impress Tuesday at Duke Pro Day





Jay Ajayi’s agent is maintaining discussions with the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

Jay Train back in Philly?





Report: Cowboys are planning on asking Allen Hurns to reduce his salary - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys will try to save some money as they continue to tinker with their roster.





63,000,003 reasons to trade up in the draft for a quarterback - Hogs Haven

Dollars and draft picks

NFC NORTH:

NFL announces Packers-Bears game to open 2019 season on Thursday Night - Acme Packing Company

Instead of the Super Bowl winner opening the season, the NFL is giving a nod to history for a milestone year.





Report: Damon Harrison has approached Detroit Lions about long-term extension - Pride Of Detroit

Snacks is already looking for a new deal in Detroit.





Ryan Pace and the Price of Opportunity - Windy City Gridiron

Ryan Pace has a tendency to make aggressive deals. He doesn’t always make the best decisions, but his decisions are consistently guided by an understandable principle.





Josh Kline: The Vikings New Right Guard - Daily Norseman

He can play guard, but can he be good?

NFC SOUTH:

40 is the new 35 when it comes to NFL quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees - Canal Street Chronicles

Roughing the passer rules aside, NFL signal callers have taken their fitness and diet regimens to new heights as they seek to elongate their professional careers.





Looking back at Matt Ryan’s 2015 season with the Falcons - The Falcoholic

Ryan and the Falcons rode a rollercoaster where they started off high and ended up in free fall.





Defensive End is still the Panthers’ top need in the 2019 NFL Draft - Cat Scratch Reader

The draft is one month away and the free agency buzz has mostly fizzled out. Here’s a look at where the Panthers stand in the aftermath.





Report: Buccaneers to sign veteran QB Blaine Gabbert - Bucs Nation

It looks like Ryan Griffin will have some competition for the backup quarterback job in 2019.

NFC WEST:

49ers owner Jed York thought he broke his wrist punching a wall hearing of Jimmy Garoppolo’s ACL tear - Niners Nation

Like uncle, like nephew.





3 Reasons Why Steve Keim’s Job Is Safer Than You Think - Revenge of the Birds

Is the Cardinals GM really in a make-or-break year? Not so fast.





Report: Nick Perry to visit the Seattle Seahawks this week - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks’ quest to beef up their pass rush will continue, after former 49er and Chicago Bear Aaron Lynch visited last week, but left without a deal. Per Jason La Canfora, former Packer...





Darnell Savage Jr to have pre-draft visit with LA Rams - Turf Show Times

Could Savage be an option for the Rams on day two? The Maryland safety has a strong chance to land in the top-64 picks.