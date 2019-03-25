2020 Pro Bowl headed to Miami?

From the 1979 season through the 2008 season, the NFL’s annual all-star event, the Pro Bowl, was held in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Following the 2009 season, it was held in Miami, Florida at then Sun Life Stadium a week prior to the Super Bowl, which was also head at Sun Life Stadium. It returned to Aloha Stadium for the 2010 through 2013 seasons before one year at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Following the 2015 season it again returned to Aloha Stadium before a three-year stint over the last three seasons at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Miami Dolphins, in the refurbished and renamed Hard Rock Stadium, are scheduled to host Super Bowl LIV in February and they are looking to snag the all-star event as well.

The NFL continues to study where to play the 2020 Pro Bowl week prior to Super Bowl in Miami. Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and Dolphins want game at Hard Rock but field holding up a question. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 24, 2019

The stadium has hosted both the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl before, so there is reason to believe the grounds crew can have the field ready for the Super Bowl a week later. The Hard Rock Stadium staff has proven they are capable of turning the field from a University of Miami game on Saturday and having it ready for the Dolphins on Sunday, so it seems like the Pro Bowl in Miami could be an real option.

And, given this is the 100th season celebration for the NFL, they could look to kick off Super Bowl week in Miami with the Pro Bowl, essentially turning the celebration into a two week event in South Florida.

Could the Pro Bowl end up in Miami?