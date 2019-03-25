Dolphins and Buccaneers planning joint training camp practices

The Miami Dolphins appear to be heading to Tampa for part of their 2019 training camp. According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, the Dolphins and Buccaneers are finalizing talks to hold multiple joint practices before a preseason game between the two teams. While the preseason schedule has not been released, the Dolphins and Buccaneers, who do not face each other in the regular season in 2019, often meet in the preseason due to proximity.

The Dolphins hosted the Buccaneers in the first week of the 2018 preseason. The teams met in the regular season in 2017 and did not face each other in 2016. The Dolphins hosted a preseason game in the fourth week of the 2015 preseason, and the last time the Dolphins played in Tampa was during the 2014 preseason’s second week.

This will mark the third time since 2015 the Dolphins have held joint practices with other teams, all of them away from Miami. In 2015, Miami practiced with the Carolina Panthers ahead of their preseason game. In 2017, Miami joined the Philadelphia Eagles for practices ahead of their preseason game that summer.

Miami signed former Buccaneers starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason, so there will be a mini-homecoming for the veteran.

The exact date of a preseason game between the two teams has not been announced, but it would, if joint practices are being scheduled, make sense for the game to take place in preseason week two.