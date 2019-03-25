Robert Quinn meeting with Saints Monday

The Robert Quinn tour continues on Monday as the Miami Dolphins defensive end heads to Louisiana to meet with the New Orleans Saints. Quinn, who the Dolphins are looking to trade this offseason, met with the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Dolphins could look to offset some of the $11.8 million remaining on Quinn’s salary for 2019 in an effort to make trading the veteran a more realistic option.

Clarence Hill, Jr., from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report Quinn’s visit with the Saints.

Quinn currently has the second highest salary cap number, $12.9 million, for the Dolphins, behind Reshad Jones at $17.2 million. The Dolphins, by keeping Quinn on the roster this long, already transferred $1.1 million of Quinn’s cap number into a guarantee that will become dead money as part of any trade. The Dolphins could release Quinn if no trade agreement is reached.

Starting all 16 games for Miami last season, Quinn recorded 38 tackles with 6.5 sacks. Quinn, a two-time Pro Bowl selection in his time with the St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams, joined Miami last offseason as part of a trade from the Rams, with Miami sending Los Angeles a fourth-round pick and the two teams swapping sixth-round selections. Quinn was the 14th overall draft pick in 2011 by the Rams.