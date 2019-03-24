Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski retires

After spending the last 9 seasons abusing the Miami Dolphins defense, Rob Gronkowski has decided to retire from the NFL.

Rob Gronkiwski announced he is retiring. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2019

Gronkowski, 29, will go down as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. Throughout his professional career, Gronk has recorded 521 receptions, 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. Gronkowski finishes his NFL career with three Super Bowl rings

He released this statement earlier today...

Rob Gronkowski’s message on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/3rivqRwY8c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2019

For the better part of a decade, the Miami Dolphins struggled to contain Gronkowski. When healthy, he was nearly unstoppable, especially in the red zone. Bill Belichick and his evil empire now have an immediate need at tight end, that they will hope to fill in next month’s draft.

Somehow, the Patriots will be just fine. But for now, one of the Dolphins biggest weaknesses, is riding off into the sunset.

Thank you, Rob Gronkowski