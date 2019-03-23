The Splash Zone 3/23/19: Dolphins Schedule Pre-Draft Visit L.J. Collier

The Dolphins are looking to rebuild their defensive line as Cameron Wake is gone and Robert Quinn will likely be gone shortly too. The team will hold a pre-draft visit with TCU defensive end, L.J. Collier at some point. Charles Harris is the only defensive end I can name right now, so the team definitely needs to add a few rookies at the position.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins book pre-draft visit with standout defensive end | Miami Herald

A look at one of the prospects the Dolphins have invited to their headquarters. And linebacker Mike Hull re-signs.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins explore if Drew Lock is franchise QB answer - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Missouri quarterback shined in his pro day, leaving Miami fans to wonder if the Dolphins will have a shot at him with their 13th pick in April's NFL Draft.

Draft scenarios for top quarterbacks affect Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins, selecting No. 13 in the first round of the April NFL Draft, are studying scenarios for availability of top four quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins News 3/21/19: Dolphins Meet With Drew Lock - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right.