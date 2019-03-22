Dolphins re-sign Mike Hull

The Miami Dolphins have added depth to the linebacking corps and special teams with the re-signing of linebacker Mike Hull. Hull was an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Dolphins did not place a restricted free agent tender on him, but he is now rejoining the Dolphins.

Hull signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent out of Penn State in 2015. He missed the first half of the 2018 season with a knee injury, starting the year on injured reserve before being activated. He played in the team’s final eight games, recording nine tackles on defense. For his career, Hull has played in 43 games with five starts; he has 51 career tackles with one interception and one fumble recovery.

The Dolphins will likely use Hull as a primary reserve linebacker, along with Chase Allen, behind starters Kiko Alonso, Raekwon McMillan, and Jerome Baker in 2019. Hull will also see playing time on special teams.