Drew Lock to meet with Dolphins; Missouri Pro Day

After scheduling a meeting with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Miami Dolphins appear to be continuing their work scouting the 2019 NFL Draft’s quarterback prospects with a meeting scheduled with Missouri’s Drew Lock. Missouri is holding their Pro Day today and, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are interested in taking a closer look at Lock.

As we get set to go live on @NFLNetwork from #Mizzou Pro Day: Here is a look at the teams who have already or are planning to meet with Drew Lock, one of the top QB prospects. pic.twitter.com/54LVJAPl0m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2019

The Dolphins hold the 13th overall selection in this year’s Draft, which is thought to be too late in the process to select Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, and could be too late for Haskins as well. That would leave Miami, if they are looking to add a quarterback in the first round this year, looking at Lock or Duke’s Daniel Jones as the likely targets.

In four seasons at Missouri, Lock threw for 12,193 yards with 99 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He has a 56.9 percent completion rate for his career, with a high of 62.9 percent last season.