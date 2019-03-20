Dolphins attend Ohio State Pro Day, have meeting with Dwayne Haskins scheduled

The Miami Dolphins, led by general manager Chris Grier, attended Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday, with speculation that their primary target at the workout was quarterback Dwayne Haskins. While the New York Giants are considered the favorite to land Haskins in next month’s NFL Draft, the Dolphins are becoming a trendy choice to pick Haskins.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala after speaking with Haskins, the Dolphins have a meeting with the quarterback coming. According to Haskins, he has already met with the Giants, an experience he described as “awesome,” and, along with the Dolphins, he will meet with the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, and Washington Redskins.

In two seasons at Ohio State, starting eight games in 2017 and all 14 games in 2018, Haskins threw for 5,396 yards on a 70.0 percent completion rate with 54 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Haskins is expected to be the second quarterback selected during this year’s NFL Draft behind Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray.

The Dolphins pick 13th in the first round. They could have to trade up to select Haskins if they are convinced he will be their franchise quarterback, but there is some speculation that he could fall to Miami at their current position.