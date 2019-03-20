Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
“It’s an honor to be here”: Matt LaCosse reacts to joining the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
The tight end was picked up as a free agent last week.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets re-sign Eric Tomlinson and Brent Qvale - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have announced the re-signings of tight end Eric Tomlinson and offensive lineman Brent Qvale.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills free-agent addition, tackle LaAdrian Waddle - Buffalo Rumblings
We take a look at LaAdrian Waddle’s work at right tackle to see what he’s bringing to Buffalo.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Newest Raven Earl Thomas already recruiting free agent Justin Houston - Baltimore Beatdown
Thomas wastes no time in recruiting
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Bruce Gradkowski refutes claim Ben Roethlisberger intentionally fumbled - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers former backup quarterback attempted to add some clarity to one of the more ridiculous stories of the offseason on Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Are the Bengals being disingenuous in their approach with Andy Dalton? - Cincy Jungle
Other young quarterbacks are getting loads of weapons, while Cincinnati appears to be treading water in free agency. The Bengals have verbally committed to Andy Dalton, but do their actions say otherwise?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Peter King: Browns-Giants talks over Beckham only started the morning of the trade - Dawgs By Nature
Are we to believe that?
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2019 NFL Free Agency News: Houston Texans Sign Darren Fells - Battle Red Blog
The Texans have a new tight end.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
NFL Free Agency 2019: Titans interested in Jordy Nelson? - Music City Miracles
Worth a look?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
2019 NFL Draft: The Jaguars need to go overboard to fix the quarterback position - Big Cat Country
When you muse about the historic franchises in the NFL, there’s always at least one guy that comes to mind when you think about a team.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Geathers leaves Dallas without a contract, Ajayi visits Colts Wednesday, Brice signs with Bucs - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts have had a predictably quiet start to the 2019 NFL season. Only one outside free agent has signed to join the Colts. wide receiver Devin Funchess, and Chris Ballard has...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Best and worst offensive linemen at stopping pressure 2013-2018 - Mile High Report
How many Denver Broncos showed up on this list, for good or bad? We investigate the data here.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Report: Chargers have extended GM Tom Telesco with Multi-Year contract - Bolts From The Blue
The "coupon god" is going to be finding deals for a few more years
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Day after release by Bengals Vontaze Burfict visiting Raiders - Silver And Black Pride
Monday the Bengals released Vontaze Burfict. Tuesday he is in Oakland visiting the Raiders according to NFL media reports. He is the latest in a string of linebackers visiting the Raiders the past...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Breeland may be better starting CB than Steelers’ Nelson in ‘19 - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs will have a new No. 2 cornerback in 2019.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Dave Gettleman: Giants got “legitimate value” in return for Odell Beckham Jr. - Big Blue View
Takeaways from the GM’s Monday conference
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Andrew Sendejo, Eagles agree to 1-year contract - Bleeding Green Nation
Veteran presence.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Robert Quinn visiting with Cowboys, Dallas in talks with Miami to trade for the pass rusher - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys are getting very active as it’s being reported they are interested in Robert Quinn.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
According to Sources, Jay Gruden not Being Consulted on Redskins Offseason Moves - Hogs Haven
It was reported this morning on 106.7 The Fan that the Redskins are not consulting head coach Jay Gruden on any of the team’s offseason moves, and that he learned about the Landon Collins signing...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers have less than $5 million in salary cap space after errors identified, per report - Acme Packing Company
Apparently the Green Bay Packers are a lot closer to the salary cap than initially believed.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Trey Flowers profile: ‘The versatile playmaker Patricia’s scheme has been missing’ - Pride Of Detroit
Pats Pulpit gives us the rundown on the Lions’ crown jewel of free agency.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Did the Raiders fleece the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade? - Windy City Gridiron
Please, do tell us how the 4-12 Raiders pulled one over on the 12-4 Bears.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Free Agency: Minnesota re-signs RB Ameer Abdullah - Daily Norseman
He has a chance to pick up a bigger role in the backfield
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints C Max Unger announces his retirement - Canal Street Chronicles
The Pro-Bowl center was a key cog to New Orleans’ offensive success up front.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Calvin Ridley’s rookie season puts him with Randy Moss, Odell Beckham - The Falcoholic
As FalcFans analyst Aaron Freeman notes, Ridley’s joined a bunch of Pro Bowlers with his rookie season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers OL Taylor Hearn allegedly caught fighting in recent TMZ video - Cat Scratch Reader
The offensive guard was allegedly caught getting knocked out on video, and boy it wasn’t pretty.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
A deeper dive into the career of Buccaneers Moneybacker, Deone Bucannon - Bucs Nation
Our first look at the former Cardinal reuniting with familiar faces in Tampa Bay
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFL Free agency: 49ers need to continue to add versatility on defense if they want to make a playoff run - Niners Nation
The 49ers have started to become more athletic on defense; now they need to add versatility
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
A Game of Throws - Revenge of the Birds
What could Cardinals GM Steve Keim and popular character Tyrion Lannister from the HBO series have in common in AZ’s quarterback dilemma?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The case for the Seahawks trading Frank Clark - Field Gulls
There’s been a lot of talk and speculation as far as what the Seattle Seahawks should be willing to pay to keep Frank Clark for the next 3+ years, but not as much as what the Seahawks should do if...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams to sign QB Blake Bortles to one-year deal - Turf Show Times
IT’S BORTLING TIME!
