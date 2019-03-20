Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

“It’s an honor to be here”: Matt LaCosse reacts to joining the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

The tight end was picked up as a free agent last week.





Jets re-sign Eric Tomlinson and Brent Qvale - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have announced the re-signings of tight end Eric Tomlinson and offensive lineman Brent Qvale.





All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills free-agent addition, tackle LaAdrian Waddle - Buffalo Rumblings

We take a look at LaAdrian Waddle’s work at right tackle to see what he’s bringing to Buffalo.

AFC NORTH:

Newest Raven Earl Thomas already recruiting free agent Justin Houston - Baltimore Beatdown

Thomas wastes no time in recruiting





Bruce Gradkowski refutes claim Ben Roethlisberger intentionally fumbled - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers former backup quarterback attempted to add some clarity to one of the more ridiculous stories of the offseason on Monday.





Are the Bengals being disingenuous in their approach with Andy Dalton? - Cincy Jungle

Other young quarterbacks are getting loads of weapons, while Cincinnati appears to be treading water in free agency. The Bengals have verbally committed to Andy Dalton, but do their actions say otherwise?





Peter King: Browns-Giants talks over Beckham only started the morning of the trade - Dawgs By Nature

Are we to believe that?

AFC SOUTH:

2019 NFL Free Agency News: Houston Texans Sign Darren Fells - Battle Red Blog

The Texans have a new tight end.





NFL Free Agency 2019: Titans interested in Jordy Nelson? - Music City Miracles

Worth a look?





2019 NFL Draft: The Jaguars need to go overboard to fix the quarterback position - Big Cat Country

When you muse about the historic franchises in the NFL, there’s always at least one guy that comes to mind when you think about a team.





Geathers leaves Dallas without a contract, Ajayi visits Colts Wednesday, Brice signs with Bucs - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts have had a predictably quiet start to the 2019 NFL season. Only one outside free agent has signed to join the Colts. wide receiver Devin Funchess, and Chris Ballard has...

AFC WEST:

Best and worst offensive linemen at stopping pressure 2013-2018 - Mile High Report

How many Denver Broncos showed up on this list, for good or bad? We investigate the data here.





Report: Chargers have extended GM Tom Telesco with Multi-Year contract - Bolts From The Blue

The "coupon god" is going to be finding deals for a few more years





Day after release by Bengals Vontaze Burfict visiting Raiders - Silver And Black Pride

Monday the Bengals released Vontaze Burfict. Tuesday he is in Oakland visiting the Raiders according to NFL media reports. He is the latest in a string of linebackers visiting the Raiders the past...





Chiefs’ Breeland may be better starting CB than Steelers’ Nelson in ‘19 - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs will have a new No. 2 cornerback in 2019.

NFC EAST:

Dave Gettleman: Giants got “legitimate value” in return for Odell Beckham Jr. - Big Blue View

Takeaways from the GM’s Monday conference





Andrew Sendejo, Eagles agree to 1-year contract - Bleeding Green Nation

Veteran presence.





Report: Robert Quinn visiting with Cowboys, Dallas in talks with Miami to trade for the pass rusher - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are getting very active as it’s being reported they are interested in Robert Quinn.





According to Sources, Jay Gruden not Being Consulted on Redskins Offseason Moves - Hogs Haven

It was reported this morning on 106.7 The Fan that the Redskins are not consulting head coach Jay Gruden on any of the team’s offseason moves, and that he learned about the Landon Collins signing...

NFC NORTH:

Packers have less than $5 million in salary cap space after errors identified, per report - Acme Packing Company

Apparently the Green Bay Packers are a lot closer to the salary cap than initially believed.





Trey Flowers profile: ‘The versatile playmaker Patricia’s scheme has been missing’ - Pride Of Detroit

Pats Pulpit gives us the rundown on the Lions’ crown jewel of free agency.





Did the Raiders fleece the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade? - Windy City Gridiron

Please, do tell us how the 4-12 Raiders pulled one over on the 12-4 Bears.





Vikings Free Agency: Minnesota re-signs RB Ameer Abdullah - Daily Norseman

He has a chance to pick up a bigger role in the backfield

NFC SOUTH:

Saints C Max Unger announces his retirement - Canal Street Chronicles

The Pro-Bowl center was a key cog to New Orleans’ offensive success up front.





Calvin Ridley’s rookie season puts him with Randy Moss, Odell Beckham - The Falcoholic

As FalcFans analyst Aaron Freeman notes, Ridley’s joined a bunch of Pro Bowlers with his rookie season.





Panthers OL Taylor Hearn allegedly caught fighting in recent TMZ video - Cat Scratch Reader

The offensive guard was allegedly caught getting knocked out on video, and boy it wasn’t pretty.





A deeper dive into the career of Buccaneers Moneybacker, Deone Bucannon - Bucs Nation

Our first look at the former Cardinal reuniting with familiar faces in Tampa Bay

NFC WEST:

NFL Free agency: 49ers need to continue to add versatility on defense if they want to make a playoff run - Niners Nation

The 49ers have started to become more athletic on defense; now they need to add versatility





A Game of Throws - Revenge of the Birds

What could Cardinals GM Steve Keim and popular character Tyrion Lannister from the HBO series have in common in AZ’s quarterback dilemma?





The case for the Seahawks trading Frank Clark - Field Gulls

There’s been a lot of talk and speculation as far as what the Seattle Seahawks should be willing to pay to keep Frank Clark for the next 3+ years, but not as much as what the Seahawks should do if...





Rams to sign QB Blake Bortles to one-year deal - Turf Show Times

IT’S BORTLING TIME!