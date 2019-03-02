Is Matt Moore helping the Dolphins find their quarterback of the future?

Today, marks the fourth day of the 2019 NFL Combine.

This is the day where the quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers, showcase their skills in front of the many NFL executives, scouts, and coaches. Here, they hope to prove they have what it takes to be the face of the franchise.

And for a team like the Miami Dolphins-who have struggled to find a game-changing quarterback since Dan Marino fell mercifully into their laps in 1983-they are keeping a watchful eye on this year’s class.

Realistically, both Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins will be drafted well before the Dolphins pick at #13. So unless they become enamored by one of the top quarterbacks in round 1, they will likely have to wait until the mid-rounds to address the position.

Today, we saw a glimpse of who might be helping Chris Grier and Marvin Allen in their search for a franchise signal caller.

jim caldwell and dan marino are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/zKhF8wGJE0 — josh houtz (@houtz) March 2, 2019

Jim Caldwell has had success in the NFL and has coached some of the top quarterbacks in recent memory. So it makes perfect sense as to why he would be in attendance, alongside the greatest quarterback to ever lace up the cleats.

But as many have pointed out, it appears that another familiar face is in attendance.

Matt Moore.

The Dolphins are getting some love at the NFL combine. By the way, does the guy sitting behind Dan Marino and Jim Caldwell look like Matt Moore? I’d swear that’s him. pic.twitter.com/meLgTbrx20 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 2, 2019

Moore played 7 seasons in Miami, finishing 8-9 as a starter. He threw for 4,298 yards 29 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also played in that awesome game vs the Jets back in 2016, that helped keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Editor’s note: (this was the first time sutton, cannata, and I were together.)

However, no one knows if that was truly Matt Moore or not. But if it wasn’t, we may have found his doppelgänger. And on a day when the team is scouting this year’s crop of quarterback prospects, it just makes too much sense.

In the end, it does not matter who is in attendance in Indy, because the decision to find the team’s next franchise quarterback, weighs on the entire organization. Because without a quarterback, this team will continue down their never-ending path to 8-8 purgatory.