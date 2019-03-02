 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins release veteran DE Andre Branch

By Josh Houtz
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

This offseason, many expected the Dolphins would purge their roster, cutting ties with many of their high-priced, underachieving veterans . And today, the first of those dominoes have fallen.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins are releasing veteran pass-rusher Andre Branch.

Branch, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins. The former second-round draft pick (70 overall) combined for 48 tackles and 6 sacks during his time in Miami.

After a solid 2016 season, Mike Tannenbaum rewarded Branch with a hefty 3-year, $24-million contract.

The Dolphins will now release Branch, saving the team $7-million in cap space.

Who will be the next cap casualty?

