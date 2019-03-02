The Splash Zone 3/2/19: Dolphins Future Hoping To Include Howard And James

Xavien Howard is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the would love to stay in Miami. That feeling may be mutual as the Dolphins met with Howard’s camp this week to discuss a new deal as the team would love to keep their star corner during this rebuild mode. Another big name is right tackle Ja’Wuan James who is set to be a free agent soon. The Dolphins would love to keep him, at the right price.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins want future to include Xavien Howard, Ja'Wuan James - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami might be in a rebuilding mode, but keeping its star cornerback and starting right tackle remains a priority if the price is right.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores On GMFB: 'We've Put Together A Good Staff'

Brian Flores appeared on “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network on Friday morning, with reporter Peter Schrager joking that meant he now had officially “made it.”

Dolphins Offseason

NFL Scouting Combine 2019: Miami Dolphins nabbing Kyler Murray at No. 13 may be tall order now - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft who’s nearly as tall as Russell Wilson, accurate enough to complete 69 percent of his throws, raked in all sorts of awards and nearly led his team to a national championship.

Miami Dolphins 2018 Season Recap | NFL Analysis | Pro Football Focus

With the NFL season now officially in the books, Pro Football Focus takes a look back at the Miami Dolphins' 2018 campaign.

It's March, already. Who's staying, who's going for Miami Dolphins? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dolphins met with representatives for Xavien Howard here this week and let them know he's a big part of their future.But who may not be, with the official start of the new league year less than two weeks away?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/1/19: People Who Know Brian Flores Expect Him To Be Great - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Ross Shows Us He’s Learned A Few Things - The Phinsider

It has been said that man is the only animal who will break his neck to save face. If this is so, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is probably in traction as we speak, wearing one of those...