Robert Quinn visiting Cowboys as Dolphins look for trade

The Miami Dolphins continue to carry defensive end Robert Quinn on their roster, despite reports the team wants to shed his $12.9 million salary cap number. The Dolphins held on to Quinn through his roster bonus deadline last week, moving $1.1 million into a guaranteed status and keeping them responsible for it should they release him. Why would they make that move? The team is hopeful that they can find a trade partner, allowing them to receive something back in return for the pass rusher.

It appears, there is at least one team interested in a potential trade. Quinn, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, is in Dallas to visit with the Cowboys. Any trade would likely require a contract restructuring, to which Quinn would obviously have to agree, and would likely require Miami to eat some move of Quinn’s salary as dead money. The Dolphins did a similar move with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, paying $5 million of the $7 million in guaranteed money on the new contract with the Tennessee Titans in a trade that netted Miami an additional fourth-round draft choice in 2020.

Miami seems to be focused primarily on building capital for the 2020 offseason, both in salary cap space and in draft choices, so any trade of Quinn would likely include a pick in that Draft. The Dolphins have shown they are willing to spend money to buy those picks. Will it be enough for the Cowboys to agree to a trade? Will Quinn like Dallas enough to agree to a new contract, clearing the way for the move?

Visiting the Cowboys is clearly a sign that things are at least moving in that direction.