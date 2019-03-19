Phinsider Radio: Ryan Tannehill, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the State of the Roster

*(Just click the play button right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)*

The first wave of free agency hit, and familiar faces have vanished from the Miami Dolphins just like that. Ju’Wuan James, Ryan Tannehill, and Cameron Wake have found new teams. Best of luck to them in their new adventures.

Miami signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on St. Patrick’s Day, and everyone and their mother are trying to connect the dots on the Dolphins’ intentions for this year (and next year’s) draft.

Let’s take a step back and reflect on the madness. A few more minor signings may happen on the Dolphins roster but the major shapeshifting of the talent pool will occur in April’s draft.

We’ll discuss this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

Reach out to us on Twitter or let us know your thoughts down below in the Comments Section!!!

Follow Matthew (@CannataNFL), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@suttonlacesout) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.