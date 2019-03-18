Dolphins sign OL Chris Reed

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday the signing of free agent offensive lineman Chris Reed. Reed has spent all four years of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State in 2015.

After spending his rookie season on the practice squad in Jacksonville, Reed played in 10 games with four starts in 2016, then six games with three starts in 2017, and nine games with one start last year. He has primarily played left guard during his career (seven starts), but has experience at right guard (one start) and is also capable of playing center.

Reed likely comes to the Dolphins as a depth option on the offensive line, but he could challenge for the starting left guard position, where Isaac Asiata is currently slotted. Miami released veteran left guard Ted Larsen this offseason, and, prior to Reed, only had six offensive linemen on the roster. The team will likely continue to add free agents and could use the draft to bolster the offensive line.