Dolphins sign veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Do you believe in Fitzmagic!?!?!

By Josh Houtz
On Friday afternoon, the Dolphins traded 7-year veteran Ryan Tannehill. Which raised questions as to who would be Miami’s starting quarterback in 2019. It seems obvious the team will likely draft a mid-round QB this season, and set their sights towards the 2020 draft for their franchise signal caller.

But who will be the veteran quarterback

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins. This will be his third AFC East team throughout his 14-year NFL season.

Fitzpatrick, 36, has thrown for 29,357 yards, 190 touchdowns, and 148 interceptions.

Do you believe in #Fitzmagic?

