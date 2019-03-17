Dolphins sign veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

On Friday afternoon, the Dolphins traded 7-year veteran Ryan Tannehill. Which raised questions as to who would be Miami’s starting quarterback in 2019. It seems obvious the team will likely draft a mid-round QB this season, and set their sights towards the 2020 draft for their franchise signal caller.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins. This will be his third AFC East team throughout his 14-year NFL season.

Miami has its new starting quarterback. Dolphins reached agreement on a two-year deal with former Buccaneers’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, per source. Fitzpatrick now will join his third AFC East team, having already started for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019

Fitzpatrick, 36, has thrown for 29,357 yards, 190 touchdowns, and 148 interceptions.

