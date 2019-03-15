Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine: My Experience with Media Credentials

You may or may not know, but my colleagues Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and I own a side venture called Pro Football Network. Through PFN, we were able to obtain media credentials to the NFL Combine.
Long story short, I want to share my journey with you through it all. Because SB Nation would own my articles after I post them, I authored my first-hand account on profootballnetwork.com and wanted to share the 3-part series with you all here:
As the community who knows me the best, I’d love to have your feedback on these.
I have tons of videos and pictures — if there is a certain prospect you’d like to know more about, I may have interviewed them. I covered the event from Friday to Sunday, so I had access to: QB, WR, TE, DL, LB, CB, S. Many of the players that I spoke to, I directly asked if they had meeting with the Dolphins:
Combine prospects who have met with the #MiamiDolphins:— Aaron Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) March 3, 2019
Nick Bosa
Dexter Lawrence
Montez Sweat
Jachai Polite
LJ Collier
Ed Oliver
Rashan Gary
Quinnen Williams
Bert Huggins
“Not Yet”:
Brian Burns
Confirmed meetings with the #MiamiDolphins at the #NFLCombine:— Aaron Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) March 4, 2019
Byron Murphy
Greedy Williams
Rock Ya-Sin
Trayvon Mullen
Julian Love
"Not Yet": Dre Baker, Nasir Adderley
"Met with everybody": Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Here’s a taste of the info I was able to uncover. I hope you join me for the 3 parts — they’re easy reads, I promise. Let me know what you think down below!!
