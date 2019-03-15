 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine: My Experience with Media Credentials

New, 23 comments

I got an insider’s look at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

By SUTTON
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

You may or may not know, but my colleagues Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and I own a side venture called Pro Football Network. Through PFN, we were able to obtain media credentials to the NFL Combine.

Long story short, I want to share my journey with you through it all. Because SB Nation would own my articles after I post them, I authored my first-hand account on profootballnetwork.com and wanted to share the 3-part series with you all here:

As the community who knows me the best, I’d love to have your feedback on these.

I have tons of videos and pictures — if there is a certain prospect you’d like to know more about, I may have interviewed them. I covered the event from Friday to Sunday, so I had access to: QB, WR, TE, DL, LB, CB, S. Many of the players that I spoke to, I directly asked if they had meeting with the Dolphins:

Here’s a taste of the info I was able to uncover. I hope you join me for the 3 parts — they’re easy reads, I promise. Let me know what you think down below!!

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 13. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...