Behind the Scenes at the NFL Combine: My Experience with Media Credentials

You may or may not know, but my colleagues Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and I own a side venture called Pro Football Network. Through PFN, we were able to obtain media credentials to the NFL Combine.

Long story short, I want to share my journey with you through it all. Because SB Nation would own my articles after I post them, I authored my first-hand account on profootballnetwork.com and wanted to share the 3-part series with you all here:

As the community who knows me the best, I’d love to have your feedback on these.

I have tons of videos and pictures — if there is a certain prospect you’d like to know more about, I may have interviewed them. I covered the event from Friday to Sunday, so I had access to: QB, WR, TE, DL, LB, CB, S. Many of the players that I spoke to, I directly asked if they had meeting with the Dolphins:

Combine prospects who have met with the #MiamiDolphins:



Nick Bosa

Dexter Lawrence

Montez Sweat

Jachai Polite

LJ Collier

Ed Oliver

Rashan Gary

Quinnen Williams

Bert Huggins



“Not Yet”:

Brian Burns



CC:@Brett_PFN_BX @PFN365 @CannataNFL @houtz — Aaron Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) March 3, 2019

Confirmed meetings with the #MiamiDolphins at the #NFLCombine:



Byron Murphy

Greedy Williams

Rock Ya-Sin

Trayvon Mullen

Julian Love



"Not Yet": Dre Baker, Nasir Adderley



"Met with everybody": Chauncey Gardner-Johnson



CC: @CannataNFL @thephinsider @houtz https://t.co/ySFEq0RmDF — Aaron Sutton (@Suttonlacesout) March 4, 2019

Here’s a taste of the info I was able to uncover. I hope you join me for the 3 parts — they’re easy reads, I promise. Let me know what you think down below!!