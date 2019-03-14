Dolphins hold workout with Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

Today is a historical day in Dolphins history.

After all, March 14th marks the 13-year anniversary of Drew Brees signing with the Saints. And now, we can add Teddy Bridgewater to the list of “what ifs”.

13 years later, I’m trying to see if history will repeat itself in my favor at some point. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) March 14, 2019

But in a day that was riddled with up-and-down emotions, for good or bad, one of the draft’s top-prospects met with the Dolphins on Thursday.

NFL.com’s Gil Brandt is reporting that the Miami Dolphins worked out Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray on Thursday.

While a good portion of the scouts/coaches at Oklahoma's pro day yesterday moved on to Clemson, the Dolphins stayed behind in Norman to work out Kyler Murray today. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 14, 2019

Miami understands the odds that Murray falls into their lap is unlikely, but he’s the best quarterback in the draft, and plays the most important position in football.

By many accounts the Cardinals are a shoe in for Kyler Murray with the first-overall pick. But if for some reason he falls, the Dolphins could do the unthinkable, and move off to draft the play-making quarterback.

Time will tell how the Dolphins address the quarterback position post-Bridgewater. But if Miami has a chance to draft a once-in-a-lifetime talent like Kyler Murray, you do whatever it takes to get your quarterback.