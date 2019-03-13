Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion)

Tonight’s “Phinsider Question Of The Day” is who would you like to see your Miami Dolphins take in the first round of this year’s draft? As a side note, anyone who wishes may send me suggestions for the question of the day as I will in short order run out of ideas. You can visit the Phinsider Masthead (https://www.thephinsider.com/masthead) and find my email address as well as other authors email and social media.

As well as being the question of the day this post will also serve as a live thread to discuss, like in all the other non game live threads, pretty much whatever so long as they fall within the parameters of the site’s rules.

If you are not sure as to the site rules there is a full post under the tab at the top of the page labeled “LIBRARY”. Doing your best to follow the site rules will not only make the site enjoyable for everyone but will also keep you and Bill from getting close and personal with one another.