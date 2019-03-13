Miami Dolphins free agency 2019: Teddy Bridgewater visiting Dolphins on Wednesday

The reports that Teddy Bridgewater was re-signing to remain the New Orleans Saints’ backup quarterback may have been a bit premature. First reported by the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin and confirmed by multiple other media sites, Bridgewater is slated to meet with the Miami Dolphins on a free agent visit on Wednesday. The Dolphins are expected to move on from 2012 first-round pick Ryan Tannehill this offseason and signing a veteran quarterback to serve as a bridge to a potential draft pick is thought to be a priority for the team.

Bridgewater was originally selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 before a dislocated knee and torn ACL sidelined the quarterback for nearly two years. He returned for one game for the Vikings in 2017 before signing as a free agent with the New York Jets in 2018. The Jets then traded Bridgewater to the Saints before the start of the 2018 season. He appeared in five games for the Saints, including his first start since 2015 when he played the season finale.

Bridgewater is originally from Miami and still lives in the area. He is expected to visit the Dolphins’ training facilities Wednesday night.