Dolphins release Josh Sitton; Bears signing Ted Larsen

The Miami Dolphins released offensive lineman Josh Sitton, the team announced on Wednesday. The move frees $5 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins, while adding $2 million to the team’s dead money total for the year.

Sitton joined the Dolphins in 2018 from the Chicago Bears, where he spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played the previous eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The four-time Pro Bowl guard was signed by the Dolphins to fill their starting left guard position and looked like he was going to lock down that side of the offensive line along with left tackle Laremy Tunsil. A torn rotator cuff in Week 1, however, landed Sitton on the injured reserve list and ended his season.

Another former Dolphins guard, Ted Larsen, who was released by the team earlier this week, has signed a one-year deal with the Bears. Larsen played in 23 games for Miami in two seasons. He spent the 2016 season with the Bears.