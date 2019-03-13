Tyrod Taylor signing with Los Angeles Chargers

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rumors had speculated that the Miami Dolphins could be interested in signing Taylor to serve as the team’s bridge quarterback to a rookie selected in the Draft held this year or next year, but the Chargers appear to be adding Taylor as the backup to Philip Rivers.

A sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, Taylor has played for the Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, and the Browns. He has thrown for 9,529 career passing yards on a 61.6 percent completion rate with 53 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He has never played in all 16 games in a season, appearing in 15 all three years he was in Buffalo, and was selected to the 2015 Pro Bowl as a member of the Bills.

The Dolphins are expected to move on from 2012 first-round pick Ryan Tannehill this offseason, though the team has yet to release him.