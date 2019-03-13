Free agent running back Brandon Bolden signs with the Patriots

Another key piece of Miami’s 2018 roster as left for greener pastures.

Brandon Bolden, the team’s backup running back, has signed with the New England Patriots. After six seasons in New England, Bolden joined Adam Gase’s squad in South Florida last offseason, playing a small but crucial role in one of the most up-and-down Dolphins seasons in recent memory. Through the first half of the year, Bolden was simply a special teams ace, but as the season wore on, and especially after Frank Gore was hit with a foot sprain, Bolden took the field on offense as well.

In the most exciting Dolphins game of the past decade, also known as the Miami Miracle game, Bolden carried the ball just two times, but rushed for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns. On the season, he had just eight rushing attempts, but ran for 90 yards, while also tacking on three receptions for 13 yards. Bolden had three total touchdowns on the year. On special teams, the veteran back had six tackles.

With former Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores now the head coach in Miami, and with former Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea calling the offense for the Dolphins, there was reason to believe Bolden would be back in South Florida for another season. In fact we here at The Phinsider were both hoping and speculating that Bolden could be back in aqua and orange, but it appears that was not to be. With Gore in Buffalo and Bolden off to New England, the Dolphins have just Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage under contract for the 2019 season at the running back position, while Senorise Perry is an exclusive rights free agent.