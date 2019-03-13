Dolphins sign former Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe

The Dolphins have been rather quiet early on in Free Agency, but have continued to bring in players familiar with the new coaching staff.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a 1-year deal with former Patriots defensive back, Eric Rowe.

Former #Patriots CB Eric Rowe is signing a 1-year, $3.5M max deal with the #Dolphins, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Rowe, 26, has played in just one full NFL season during his four-year career. The former Philadelphia Eagles second-round pick, was a top-tier prospect in 2015.

His versatility allows him to play on the outside, inside, and on special teams. Rowe also spent some time at safety during his time in Philly.

Throighout his career, Rowe recorded 82 total tackles and 2 interceptions. This is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Dolphins.

How do you feel about the Eric Rowe signing in Miami?