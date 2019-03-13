Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
NFL free agency: Patriots will be fine despite losing Trent Brown, Trey Flowers - Pats Pulpit
Read more: What losing Trey Flowers to the Lions means for the Patriots
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Free Agent LB C.J. Mosley Expected To Sign With Jets - Gang Green Nation
According to Ian Rapoport, former Baltimore Ravens free agent inside linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to sign with the New York Jets. The purported deal will be for $85 million over five years,...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2019 NFL Free Agency: Mitch Morse Buffalo Bills contract numbers begin to emerge - Buffalo Rumblings
The first trickles of salary numbers are coming in for Mitch Morse, the BIlls’ marquee signing.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens pick up CB Brandon Carr’s contract option - Baltimore Beatdown
The 32-year old cornerback will be in Baltimore for at least another season
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers history of 3rd round picks under Mike Tomlin isn’t pretty - Behind the Steel Curtain
With the Steelers set to have an extra pick the second day of the NFL draft, it is a good time to see what the team has done recently with similar selections.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals re-sign Bobby Hart to 3-year contract worth $21 million - Cincy Jungle
Not great, Bob.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Report: Browns will sign DT Sheldon Richardson to start next to Larry Ogunjobi - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland appears to be signing their first big free agent.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans Extend Qualifying Offers To Brandon Dunn, Ka’imi Fairbairn, And Brennan Scarlett - Battle Red Blog
The Texans put barbwire around a couple of their players.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
NFL Free Agency: Titans signing former Bucs receiver Adam Humphries - Music City Miracles
A nice addition here.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Nick Foles to sign with Jaguars, per reports - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars will agree to terms to sign free agent quarterback Nick Foles when NFL free agency opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Jaguars...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts sign wide receiver Devin Funchess as first free agent addition in 2019 - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts landed their first free agent of the offseason, agreeing to terms with 24-year-old wide receiver Devin Funchess, formerly of the Carolina Panthers. Tom Pelissero of NFL...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos agree to terms with offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos have finally found their right tackle! Ja’Wuan James is one of the premier right tackles on the market and is coming to Denver.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
How should the Chargers replace Jahleel Addae? - Bolts From The Blue
After the Los Angeles Chargers selected Derwin James during last year’s NFL Draft, Jahleel Addae’s days as a Charger were numbered. Addae was limited to playing in the box as a safety and James was...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
With already two big Oakland Raiders offensive signings, should LeVeon Bell be next? - Silver And Black Pride
Ladies and gentlemen we are off and running with the legal tampering period and already the Oakland Raiders behind the power trio of owner Mark Davis, general manager Mike Mayock, and head coach...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Tyrann Mathieu to Kansas City Chiefs on 3-year contract, report says - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs get the safety help they need in the form of one of the free agency market’s marquee names.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Dwayne Haskins is still the mock draft man for the New York Giants - Big Blue View
Let’s get up to date on the latest mock drafts
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eagles still want Ronald Darby back - Bleeding Green Nation
Will Philly keep their starting corner?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys Free Agency: Dallas and Earl Thomas are reportedly far apart on contract numbers - Blogging The Boys
The Earl Thomas to Dallas bandwagon may be crashing into the ditch.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Should the Redskins Trade for Jets Linebacker Darron Lee? - Hogs Haven
By @Tiller56
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Free Agency 2019: OLB Za’Darius Smith will sign in Green Bay, per report - Acme Packing Company
The Packers are landing one of the top EDGEs on the free agent market.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2019 Lions free agency: Contract terms for TE Jesse James - Pride Of Detroit
The contract terms are out, and they’re fairly modest.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears Create $11 Million in Cap Space with Khalil Mack Contract Restructure - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears have freed up significant cap space by converting some of Khalil Mack’s base salary and roster bonuses into a signing bonus. The conversion of $13 million spread over the life of...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings free agency: Minnesota to sign Shamar Stephen to three-year deal - Daily Norseman
Guess who’s back? Back again?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints 2018 Year in Review: Cameron Meredith - Canal Street Chronicles
It will be interesting to see if Meredith sticks around for 2019.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Atlanta Falcons free up cap space by restructuring Matt Ryan’s contract - The Falcoholic
The move gives the Falcons some much-needed leeway in free agency.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
NFL free agency: Top free agents remaining at positions of need for the Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have several needs and there are still some good free agents out there for them to sign.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Could Bucs general manager Jason Licht look to follow in Dave Gettleman’s footsteps? - Bucs Nation
Buccaneers have options in terms of trades
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Kwon Alexander signing: 49ers contract is a “wait and see” situation - Niners Nation
We don’t know whether Alexander is worth his deal, and that’s okay
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals mostly quiet to start free agency and that is okay - Revenge of the Birds
After day one of the 2019 NFL Free Agency tampering period, the Arizona Cardinals sit with only a single move being reported.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How other NFL free agents could make Seahawk Bobby Wagner too expensive - Field Gulls
Fans of the Seattle Seahawks have been anxious to see what would happen to their linebacker corps during the 2019 NFL free agent signing period for the simple reason that Pro Bowl linebacker K.J....
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
REPORT: DT Ndamukong Suh not expected back with LA Rams - Turf Show Times
Well, this was pretty much expected.
Loading comments...