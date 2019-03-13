Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

NFL free agency: Patriots will be fine despite losing Trent Brown, Trey Flowers - Pats Pulpit

Report: Free Agent LB C.J. Mosley Expected To Sign With Jets - Gang Green Nation

According to Ian Rapoport, former Baltimore Ravens free agent inside linebacker C.J. Mosley is expected to sign with the New York Jets. The purported deal will be for $85 million over five years,...





2019 NFL Free Agency: Mitch Morse Buffalo Bills contract numbers begin to emerge - Buffalo Rumblings

The first trickles of salary numbers are coming in for Mitch Morse, the BIlls’ marquee signing.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens pick up CB Brandon Carr’s contract option - Baltimore Beatdown

The 32-year old cornerback will be in Baltimore for at least another season





The Steelers history of 3rd round picks under Mike Tomlin isn’t pretty - Behind the Steel Curtain

With the Steelers set to have an extra pick the second day of the NFL draft, it is a good time to see what the team has done recently with similar selections.





Bengals re-sign Bobby Hart to 3-year contract worth $21 million - Cincy Jungle

Not great, Bob.





Report: Browns will sign DT Sheldon Richardson to start next to Larry Ogunjobi - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland appears to be signing their first big free agent.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans Extend Qualifying Offers To Brandon Dunn, Ka’imi Fairbairn, And Brennan Scarlett - Battle Red Blog

The Texans put barbwire around a couple of their players.





NFL Free Agency: Titans signing former Bucs receiver Adam Humphries - Music City Miracles

A nice addition here.





Nick Foles to sign with Jaguars, per reports - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars will agree to terms to sign free agent quarterback Nick Foles when NFL free agency opens on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Jaguars...





Colts sign wide receiver Devin Funchess as first free agent addition in 2019 - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts landed their first free agent of the offseason, agreeing to terms with 24-year-old wide receiver Devin Funchess, formerly of the Carolina Panthers. Tom Pelissero of NFL...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos agree to terms with offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos have finally found their right tackle! Ja’Wuan James is one of the premier right tackles on the market and is coming to Denver.





How should the Chargers replace Jahleel Addae? - Bolts From The Blue

After the Los Angeles Chargers selected Derwin James during last year’s NFL Draft, Jahleel Addae’s days as a Charger were numbered. Addae was limited to playing in the box as a safety and James was...





With already two big Oakland Raiders offensive signings, should LeVeon Bell be next? - Silver And Black Pride

Ladies and gentlemen we are off and running with the legal tampering period and already the Oakland Raiders behind the power trio of owner Mark Davis, general manager Mike Mayock, and head coach...





Tyrann Mathieu to Kansas City Chiefs on 3-year contract, report says - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs get the safety help they need in the form of one of the free agency market’s marquee names.

NFC EAST:

Dwayne Haskins is still the mock draft man for the New York Giants - Big Blue View

Let’s get up to date on the latest mock drafts





NFL Free Agency Rumors: Eagles still want Ronald Darby back - Bleeding Green Nation

Will Philly keep their starting corner?





Cowboys Free Agency: Dallas and Earl Thomas are reportedly far apart on contract numbers - Blogging The Boys

The Earl Thomas to Dallas bandwagon may be crashing into the ditch.





Should the Redskins Trade for Jets Linebacker Darron Lee? - Hogs Haven

By @Tiller56

NFC NORTH:

Packers Free Agency 2019: OLB Za’Darius Smith will sign in Green Bay, per report - Acme Packing Company

The Packers are landing one of the top EDGEs on the free agent market.





2019 Lions free agency: Contract terms for TE Jesse James - Pride Of Detroit

The contract terms are out, and they’re fairly modest.





Chicago Bears Create $11 Million in Cap Space with Khalil Mack Contract Restructure - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears have freed up significant cap space by converting some of Khalil Mack’s base salary and roster bonuses into a signing bonus. The conversion of $13 million spread over the life of...





Vikings free agency: Minnesota to sign Shamar Stephen to three-year deal - Daily Norseman

Guess who’s back? Back again?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints 2018 Year in Review: Cameron Meredith - Canal Street Chronicles

It will be interesting to see if Meredith sticks around for 2019.





The Atlanta Falcons free up cap space by restructuring Matt Ryan’s contract - The Falcoholic

The move gives the Falcons some much-needed leeway in free agency.





NFL free agency: Top free agents remaining at positions of need for the Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have several needs and there are still some good free agents out there for them to sign.





Could Bucs general manager Jason Licht look to follow in Dave Gettleman’s footsteps? - Bucs Nation

Buccaneers have options in terms of trades

NFC WEST:

Kwon Alexander signing: 49ers contract is a “wait and see” situation - Niners Nation

We don’t know whether Alexander is worth his deal, and that’s okay





Arizona Cardinals mostly quiet to start free agency and that is okay - Revenge of the Birds

After day one of the 2019 NFL Free Agency tampering period, the Arizona Cardinals sit with only a single move being reported.





How other NFL free agents could make Seahawk Bobby Wagner too expensive - Field Gulls

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks have been anxious to see what would happen to their linebacker corps during the 2019 NFL free agent signing period for the simple reason that Pro Bowl linebacker K.J....





REPORT: DT Ndamukong Suh not expected back with LA Rams - Turf Show Times

Well, this was pretty much expected.