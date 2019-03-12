Former Dolphins DE Cameron Wake agrees to 3-year deal with Titans

The day has come, and it’s as sad as many of us expected.

After spending the last 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Cameron Wake will be wearing a different uniform in 2019, and the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wake and the Titans have agreed on a three-year deal, worth $23-million ($10M guaranteed)

Former Dolphins’ DE Cameron Wake intends to sign a three-year, $23 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans, per source.



Titans upgrading both lines and Wake playing younger than his 37 years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

The 37-year old pass-rusher recorded 360 total tackles, 98 sacks, 1 interception, and 22 forced fumbles during his time in Miami.

Wake is a hard-worker and will bring a veteran presence to the Titans’ young locker room. Oh yeah, and he’s also pretty good at rushing the quarterback.

Cam Wake is a “Cinderella Story” and what he’s accomplished after being cut by several NFL teams is truly inspirational.

I think I speak for all Dolphins fans, when I say we will miss you.

Wake should be put in the Dolphins ring of honor tomorrow, with a Gold Jacket not far behind.

Goodbye, Cameron Wake.

